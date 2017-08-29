Amber Portwood Twitter: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Addresses Mental Health, Being Accused Of Jumping From Man To Man

Is Amber Portwood making a habit of jumping from man to man?

According to a series of tweets from a concerned Teen Mom OG fan, the longtime reality star and mom of 8-year-old Leah should be concentrating on her mental health instead of making her relationships her priority.

On August 27, after the Twitter user responded to news of Amber Portwood’s new relationship with Andrew Glennon by saying that her mental health was clearly not in check, Portwood assured the fan that she was “just fine.” Still, the concerned fan shared a couple more tweets, one of which reminded others that Portwood had recently confirmed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Amber Portwood addressed her struggles with the illnesses during an episode of the sixth season of the series earlier this year as she and her then-fiancé Matt Baier explained why kids weren’t on their mind. As Baier noted at the time, Portwood would have to go off of her medication in order to get pregnant and they didn’t want to risk her mental health.

In another tweet to a fan, Amber Portwood again defended her relationship, claiming that while there have been rumors suggesting she cheated on Matt Baier with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, the reports were “not true at all.”

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon made their red carpet debut on Saturday night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

Prior to her relationship with Andrew Glennon, who she met on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Amber Portwood was involved in a controversial relationship with Matt Baier, who failed a lie detector test about his alleged encounter with another woman during the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham are currently in production on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on when the upcoming installment will premiere on MTV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]