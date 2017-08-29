‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Investigates Zack, Nikki Confronts Nick, Chelsea Advises Hilary

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 30 state that Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a move that unsettles Abby (Melissa Ordway). Victor invites Zak (Ryan Ashton) for a chat. He apparently has suspicions about Zack, who is dating Abby. Victor might have decided to investigate Zack and will likely question him closely when they meet.

Is Victor Suspicious Of Zack?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor’s apparent hunch about Zack is right. Zack is the ringleader of the sex trafficking ring operating in Genoa City. Abby has invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s dating app. She does not know that the app is being used as a cover for sex trafficking operations. Abby will eventually be shocked to learn the truth about Zack and his involvement in a sex ring operation.

Hilary Has Unfinished Business With Chelsea

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, August 30 reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) wants to have a chat with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Chelsea tries to avoid seeing Hilary, saying she is too busy. Chelsea insists, saying she has important business to discuss.

Hilary might want to discuss featuring Chelsea’s fashion designs on her show, The Hilary Hour. However, it is likely that Hilary will want to talk about other things besides Chelsea’s designs. She will likely want to ask for Chelsea’s advice on how to win back Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea does not offer Hilary the advice she wants to hear. She advises Hilary to move on from her relationship with Jordan and warns that she could get into trouble scheming to stop Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jordan from getting together.

However, Chelsea knows Hilary well enough to guess that she won’t take her advice. Instead, Hilary will try to devise a strategy to win Jordan back.

The Young and the Restless Weekly Spoilers July 31 to August 4: Abby and Zack Kiss – Billy… https://t.co/Rjo4e6f9q2 pic.twitter.com/tSarKzsw7P — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 30, 2017

Hilary’s strategy will likely fail and maybe even backfire. Lily and Jordan are bonding even though the twins, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), object to their mother starting a new relationship so soon after their father Cane (Daniel Goddard) left.

Mattie Confronts Lily About Jordan

Mattie confronts Lily when she sees the bouquet of flowers that Jordan brought to the house. When Mattie voices her concern and criticizes Lily’s parenting, Lily is unable to make a coherent self-defense.

Despite Mattie’s disapproval, Lily and Jordan will be able to spend more time together when they hit the road together on a business trip.

Nikki Confronts Nick About Faith

Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 29 tease that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) criticizes Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) parenting. She disapproves of Nick’s effort to keep Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) away from her grandpa. She insists that Nick must allow Faith to see Victor as often as Faith wants to see him.

Y&R fans know, of course, that Faith is a spoiled child who always gets what she wants and that it is unlikely she will back down if Nick tries to stop her from seeing her grandpa.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Stands Her Ground, Sharon Faces Victor, Vicky Applauds Billy’s Plan https://t.co/mviFWIbVgT — Laura H (@pmekame) August 27, 2017

Nikki also criticizes Nick over his confrontation with Victor. However, viewers would likely see the hypocrisy in Nikki’s criticism of Nick, pointing out that she has also fallen out with Nick and moved out of the ranch to start a new life and romance with Victor’s arch rival, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Tessa Shares Information About Crystal

Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, August 29 tease that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) shares information about Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). She has been keeping her relationship with Crystal as a secret all the time. She realizes that she must share information she has about Crystal with people who can help after she learns that Crystal is being held by a sex trafficking ring.

Y&R spoilers tease that Mariah will eventually convince her to share the information with Sharon (Sharon Case) and police chief Paul (Doug Davidson).

[Featured Image Francois Durand/Getty Images]