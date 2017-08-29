‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Kayla Rebuffs Tripp’s Good Deed, Steve Has To ‘Deal With It’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 reveal that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will try to make amends. However, Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) isn’t interested in his good deed. Despite Tripp’s best efforts, the doctor will rebuff him and Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will just have to “deal with it.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online tease that Tripp Dalton will try to make amends. However, Kayla isn’t having it and refuses to let her guard down. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, he will donate his entire inheritance to University Hospital.

However, that leaves him completely broke. As a result, he can no longer afford his apartment. DOOL spoilers reveal that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will approach Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) about Tripp moving into their loft. However, it results in Theo getting jealous yet again.

Even though “Stayla” is at odds over Tripp, the couple will remain together. As Kayla told Steve, she can’t imagine getting through Joey Johnson’s (formerly James Lastovic) incarceration without him. However, that doesn’t mean the tension is gone. In an interview with ABC Soaps In Depth, Stephen Nichols teased what to expect. He explained that with the truth out in the open and Joey’s fate sealed, the Johnson family will face a new challenge. That is to get Kayla to accept Tripp as part of their family.

“No matter what Tripp’s done, no matter how it has affected anyone else whom Steve loves, this is his child, and he must protect, love, and help him. Even if Kayla can’t accept him, Steve always will. He’ll just have to work with her and deal with it.”

As for Steve letting Joey go to prison, the actor said his character understands that it had to happen. It was eating Joey up inside, and Steve seems to be the only person that understands that. He knows that if Joey continued living a lie, with this huge secret on his shoulders, he would never move past it. Hopefully, when Joey is released from prison, he will have moved on from what he has done.

What do you think is going to happen with Steve, Kayla, and Tripp on Days Of Our Lives? Will the doctor ever accept Steve and Ava’s son into her family?

