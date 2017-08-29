‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Aaron D. Spears Final Air Date, When Will Commissioner Raines Leave Salem?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 4 reveal Aaron D. Spears’ final air date on the NBC soap opera. When will fans see Commissioner Raines for the last time?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the long-running series.

Aaron D. Spears was introduced to Salem residents on September 9, 2016. At the time, he was known as Lt. Raines, until his promotion to the commissioner. At the time, he was after Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and at one point, tried to shoot her. The former police officer believed she killed Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo). Sentenced to prison, she was smuggled out to save her life. However, Raines believed she escaped and gave orders to “shoot on sight.”

During his introduction, Days Of Our Lives spoilers painted him to be a bit of a villain. Later, his character evolved and suddenly, he was a “by-the-book” law enforcement officer. Now that the actor is leaving, he has gone back to his villainous ways. It is teased that he is Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) real partner in crime.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, his final air date is on September 7. That is two days shy of what would be his two-year anniversary on the soap opera. No details were revealed on his exit. However, it appears that it is going to be explosive. Some fans speculate that he might die in a confrontation with Hope, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). However, there are others that think he will be arrested for his crimes.

On a hot humid day #Raines produces steam that rises from the concrete… Salem is heating up! @nbcdays #CommissionerRaines A post shared by Aaron D. Spears (@aarondspears) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

After the news was released that Aaron D. Spears was leaving Days Of Our Lives, fans had plenty to say. It seems his character never really fully developed. As one viewer mentioned, nobody ever knew if he had a family or what his motivations were. It was revealed on the show that he despised the Bradys. However, that hatred seemed to neutralize over time.

Let your light shine☀️ through like these gray hairs on my chinny chin chin!!! #LoveYourself #LoveMyLife #LoveTheSkinYouAreIn @boldandbeautifulcbs @nbcdays #JustinBarber #CommissionerRaines A post shared by Aaron D. Spears (@aarondspears) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

What do you think of Aaron D. Spears saying goodbye to the role of Commissioner Raines on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET]