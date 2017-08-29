Chris Young Gives $100,000, Blake Shelton & More Country Stars Send Prayers To Houston

Country stars are speaking out and sending love amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, and some are even putting their money where their mouth is.

One of the most impressive gestures amid the horrific natural disaster came from country singer Chris Young, who revealed on Twitter that he’s donating $100,000 to help the victims.

The “I’m Comin’ Over” singer also encouraged his followers to donate to the cause, as he provided a link to the GoFundMe page he created for the disaster, which has raised more than $185,000 since he set up the account on August 27.

“I have friends and family there and I’m almost certain my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the areas that was hardest hit by winds and flooding,” he explained why the Texas disaster is so close to his heart in the description.

Lady Antebellum – who are currently expecting three new babies to join their growing broods soon – also offered up a big gesture for the city after confirming on August 28 that they would be canceling their concert in Houston that was initially set for that night.

In a show of good will, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, and Charles Kelley also announced that all the money received from the sales of their official merchandise during their show in Dallas the night prior would be donated to the victims.

Country singer Dierks Bentley also vowed to help those affected as he wrote online that he was sending out his thoughts and prayers and was working out ways to aid those who desperately need help, while “This Kiss” singer Faith Hill tweeted out links to donate and help those in need via the Red Cross.

Other country stars flocked to their respective social media to send love and prayers to Houston after Hurricane Harvey ripped through the Lone Star State over the weekend with severe rain continuing into this week.

Reba posted a photo of a news report to her Instagram page and told fans that she was praying “for all our fellow Americans,” while Miranda Lambert, a Texas native, tweeted a number of broken heart emojis and wrote, “Prayers, light and love for Texas!” while calling the state her home.

Miranda’s former husband Blake Shelton also spread the love on Twitter as he tweeted that he was sending prayers to all those affected and couldn’t even “imagine being in a hurricane.”

“My sincere thoughts and prayers for all those in #Texas dealing with #hurricaneharvey and the floods,” Miley Cyrus’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus added, while singer and comedian Brad Paisley wrote online amid the tragedy, “Absolutely love Houston, and can’t believe what I’m seeing on the screen right now.”

“Praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey as rescue efforts are underway. #HoustonStrong,” Martina McBride tweeted of the natural disaster.

As reported by Washington Post this week, at least nine people are thought to have died as a result of Hurricane Harvey after some parts of Houston were left completely flooded following unprecedented rainfall.

Making things even worse, the outlet claimed that experts predicted on August 28 that another 20 inches of rain may potentially fall around Houston and the surrounding areas before August 31, meaning thousands more victims could find themselves in danger and potentially displaced from their homes.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM]