Emily Maynard Is Pregnant Again: ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Is Expecting Baby No. 4

Emily Maynard is having a baby boom. The former Bachelorette star is expecting her third child in less than three years, according to People. Maynard and her husband Tyler Johnson are already parents to sons Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 11 months, as well as Ricki, Emily’s 12-year-old daughter with her late fiancé, race car driver Ricki Hendrick.

Emily Maynard married Tyler Johnson in June 2014, and it didn’t take long for the newlyweds to welcome their first baby together. The Bachelorette beauty welcomed a son the following summer, with another bundle of joy coming 14 months later. Three years after their wedding, Johnson has posted a clip to Instagram showing a visibly pregnant Emily walking alongside their toddler, Jennings Tyler, while holding an ice cream during a family outing in the couple’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Emily Maynard’s back-to-back pregnancies are not completely surprising. Last year the former Bachelorette star told People that she expected to have at least one more child because she wants a large family.

“I definitely think we’ll have at least one more. [Tyler] wants two more,” Emily said. “[Ricki] will be out of the house and the babies will still be young.”

Still, Emily hinted that she hoped to plan her next pregnancy a little better.

“We’ll space it out a little bit better,” Maynard said. “This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Emily Maynard has been vocal about how much she loves being a mom. The former reality star previously told Good Morning America that God knew she could not handle a lot so he gave her “three super easy babies and three super easy kids.” Still, Emily admitted that giving birth to her third child so soon after her second was not easy.

“The third [child] has been the hardest adjustment, I would have to say,” Emily told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re 14 months apart. Jennings took his first consecutive 10 steps in the hospital right after I had Gibson. The day I went to the hospital, he starts walking. I’m like, ‘No! Please no! I’m not ready!'”

Emily Maynard has come a long way since her days as a single mom looking for love on The Bachelor. Maynard first appeared on Brad Womack’s season of the ABC reality show, where The Bachelor star proposed to her on the season finale, but by the time the After the Final Rose update show came around the couple was clearly having problems. Emily went on to star on The Bachelorette, where she chose Jef Holm as her final man, but the relationship ended three months after the couple’s engagement played out on TV.

After her Bachelorette breakup, Emily Maynard met future husband Tyler Johnson while volunteering as part of the outreach program at her church. Maynard later documented her journey in the book I Said Yes.

