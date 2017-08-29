Duggar Family News: Derick Dillard Fails To Get Financial Support From Online Fundraiser

For years, many critics have panned reality stars Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard for asking financial support from the public for their mission trips to Central America. Early this month, the Counting On couple announced that they are quitting their ministry in El Salvador and they will be staying in the country for the time being. As such, Jill and Derick will no longer ask for monetary donations, according to the Duggar Family website.

“Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization.”

However, Derick surprised fans when he recently created an online fundraiser to ask for $6,500. He is now serving as a campus minister for his local church in Arkansas. He’s enrolled at the Cross Church School of Ministry, which is a one-year training program for future campus ministers with a tuition fee of $12,000 for the entire program.

According to Derick’s online fundraiser, the $6,500 that he’s asking for will be used on “various missions opportunities” for the rest of the year.

“I started a fundraiser on Pure Charity to raise the funding I need for various missions opportunities I will have throughout the year. I have a donations goal of $6,500. This will enable me to fulfill my specific calling to ministry this year, including trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad.”

BIG NEWS about our next step in ministry! *Visit the link in my bio!* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

It has been two full days since the reality star and missionary posted his fundraiser. However, Duggar watchers noticed that it seems to be getting a slow response from the public. As of this post, Derick has gotten only two donations amounting to $125. Critics noted that other online fundraisers from less famous people can gather more amount in the same span of time.

Derick Dillard received major backlash from Counting On viewers when he recently tweeted his anti-transgender beliefs and targetted fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings. This may have dissuaded some fans from giving donations and supporting his Christian ministry.

Details on our new direction in ministry here: https://t.co/FKjqazEYKW pic.twitter.com/wlsrKiNXzg — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Duggar critics have jumped on Derick’s latest solicitation and urged him to get a real job so he could support both his family and ministry. Others pointed out that Derick could easily use his earnings from Counting On instead of “begging” for money.

“Don’t you get a big enough paycheck from TLC?” a Twitter fan commented. “Why should we pay to support you not having a real job and spreading hateful rhetoric?!”

Do not donate a penny to these beggars! They live off of TLC — Linda Mott (@lin57) August 27, 2017

It is important to note, however, that Derick’s solicitation runs for one whole year. He still has 336 days to go to reach his goal of $6,500. With only two donations so far, Derick may have a long way to go, but his target is certainly attainable.

Duggar fans! Would you give to Derick’s new ministry? Why, or why not? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]