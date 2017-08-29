Explosive ‘Animal Kingdom’ Finale Expected: Here’s The Promo And A Few Juicy Spoilers

Season 2 of TNT’s Animal Kingdom has been nothing short of riveting, often leaving viewers breathless, and it’s all coming to a head in tonight’s season finale.

Fans of Animal Kingdom will be happy to know that the crime drama has been renewed for a third season which is set to premiere in 2018. But first, what’s in store for the Cody boys as the irreverent family matriarch Mama Smurf (Ellen Barkin) learns that she might be stuck in prison longer than she thought?

The Cody brothers are likely going to be set against one another following a malevolent plot engineered by Smurf, who is lashing out because she’s not happy about her current situation. According to USA Today, tonight’s episode of Animal Kingdom is entitled “Betrayal,” which gives us an indication of what’s in store.

TNT’s Animal Kingdom promo reveals a conversation where Smurf tells J (Finn Cole) that Baz (Scott Speedman) is making moves against him, and she urges him to stay one step ahead of Baz.

Meanwhile, Baz nearly lost his mind after finding out the Smurf had signed over power of attorney to J instead of him. “You Will Be Gutted” saw Baz insisting that he and J would go to their lawyer’s office to set things right, but J doesn’t look like he’s going to budge.

Actor Jack Weary has hinted that the Cody brothers will regret their actions after Baz (Scott Speedman) pulled a fast one on his mother.

“It’s that feeling where you’ve been wishing for something to happen and when it finally does, there’s a bit of regret.”

An insatiable thirst for power sends the brothers into a frenzy while vying for control. But they better watch out for the incessant schemes their mother is cooking up as she sits and waits for her release from jail, having far too much time on her mischievous hands.

“She’s been doing this for a very long time and knows the ins and outs,” says Weary. “She’s extremely manipulative and knows how to get things done in her own way.”

The Animal Kingdom finale teaser shows Baz informing the other siblings that the reason J was given power of attorney is that Smurf doesn’t trust any of them. But J is quick to correct Baz, stating that it is he who she doesn’t trust. How will Baz take the news?

Meanwhile, Craig (Ben Robson) is upset with Baz for not telling them why he planned to put their mother in jail in the first place. To his ire, Baz explains that he doubted Craig’s ability to be strong enough to take the necessary action against Smurf.

Soon, it seems, a brawl breaks out between the brothers and Deran (Jake Weary) is forced to intervene.

We know from previous episodes that Smurf is actively trying to poison Craig and Deran’s minds against Baz, insisting that they need to protect J from Baz, who she believes is capable of doing the same to his brother as he did to her.

The Animal Kingdom finale promo later shows Pope (Shawn Hatosy) skulking down a dark alleyway holding a gun as we hear Smurf telling someone that “he’s coming for you.”

Perhaps Pope is on his way to kill someone? Which character could be staring down the barrel of a gun?

Watch the teaser and share with us your own speculations in the comments section below.

The Animal Kingdom Season 2 finale will air tonight (Tuesday) at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

