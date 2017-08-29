‘Bachelor In Paradise’: ‘I Don’t Want To Cry Anymore’ Said Jasmine, But Luckily A New Bachelor Is On The Way

On Monday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jasmine Goode and Christen Whitney were competing for the affections of Matt Munson.

At first, Jasmine was convinced that Matt would be offering her the red rose, but Christen tossed a spanner into the works by catching Matt’s eye and thus instantly becoming a threat to Jasmine’s relationship with the eligible bachelor.

According to People.com, Christen wasted no time at all to make a move on Matt when she gave him a date card, which he gladly accepted. So, to get to know her a bit better, Matt took Christen – the virgin who formerly appeared on The Bachelor – on a date.

But before they departed for their romantic evening, Matt confronted Jasmine to tell her that he only wanted to have a good time.

“I want to just take off for a little while and have some fun.”

Despite her undoubted disappointment, Jasmine seemed to remain poised as she told Matt “if that’s what your heart desires.” Moments later, however, Jasmine let her guard down and expressed her true feelings during a personal aside to the camera.

“Me and Matt have totally hit it off, so she’s stupid. It seemed a little sneaky and slimy. Christen is a little b**ch. She’s dead to me.”

Jasmine was not going to ask Christen about her motivations for asking Matt on a date, but eventually, she couldn’t help herself. The exchange resulted in a teary response from Christen who told fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Raven Gates, that she’s between “a rock and a hard place. I don’t want to hurt her feelings.”

Meanwhile, Christen divulged that she was “a little scared of Jas,” but was also quick to describe her date with Matt as “magical” with “fireworks.”

In the end, both Jasmine and Christen were expecting a rose from Matt, but it wasn’t to be for either of them. But Matt had a shocking surprise in store that blindsided the ladies as well as Bachelor in Paradise viewers at home.

A conflicted Matt decided to make his feelings known to both Jasmine and Christen.

He told Christen he doesn’t “like hurting people” and that he strongly feels “Jas deserves to be here.” Jasmine, on the other hand, heard from Matt that he was going to leave Paradise.

“I’m glad I came here and I’m glad I gave it a shot. I just think that I’m ready to go home. I just feel like it’s time for me to step away. I made my peace with it.”

But what about Jasmine? Has she made peace with it?

Jasmine Goode & Matt Munson: Does Matt Quit ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? https://t.co/LJraUsdtOg pic.twitter.com/EINZvidE5W — jonas (@2006_jonas) August 28, 2017

Not quite. Instead, it seems that Jasmine has opted for a clean break with Matt so that she can move on and find a new way to remain a Bachelor in Paradise contestant.

“I don’t want to cry anymore. I’m done crying. He doesn’t deserve any tears from me.”

In fact, she wasted no time at all. Jack Stone became her new target, but Christen once again became a foil for Jasmine as she also approached Stone in the hopes of getting a rose.

In the end, Christen may have been the luckier of the two, later telling viewers that “there was more chemistry with Jack than there ever was with Matt.” She’s probably right. Jack ended up kissing her, after all.

Nevertheless, the rose ceremony was preceded by an unexpected appearance of a Bachelor veteran, Daniel Maguire. And just like that, the “Canadian Eagle” is back.

Tonight fans of Bachelor in Paradise will be able to see how Daniel’s arrival affects the playing field. Who will go, and who will stay?

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]