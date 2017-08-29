The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale might belong to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, but there is a huge possibility that Cersei Lannister will tower over the last season. “The Dragon and The Wolf” has made it clear that the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms has something huge planned for her enemies when the series returns in 2019.

In “The Dragon and The Wolf,” Cersei Lannister revealed to her brother Jaime that she has no intentions of supporting Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the fight against the White Walkers. It turns out that she had sent Euron Greyjoy to fetch The Golden Company once everybody is away in battle. The revelation led to Jaime abandoning his sister and possibly joining Jon and Dany in Game of Thrones Season 8.

It might look like Cersei Lannister has lost her beloved twin but she is also set to gain the allegiance of a powerful army of sellswords. But does the possible debut of The Golden Company in Game of Thrones Season 8 also mean that the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms will be working alongside another possible Targaryen who wants to rule Westeros himself? Will Young Griff finally show up and claim the Iron Throne?

In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, The Golden Company is described as fiercely loyal to their employer even if an enemy offers a higher price. However, the sellswords also swore their allegiance to a boy named Young Griff in A Dance with Dragons. It is revealed that the boy is actually Aegon Targaryen, Rhaegar’s son with Elia Martell.

Aegon Targaryen had allegedly survived by being snuck out of King’s Landing as a baby and replaced with a different infant that ended up being killed by The Mountain. By the end of the novel, he has decided to go up against his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen, since he has a stronger claim to the Iron Throne and is bringing The Golden Company to Westeros. Will the same thing happen in Game of Thrones Season 8?

Some fans have already given up on the idea of Young Griff making an appearance in the HBO show since it was revealed that Jon Snow’s real name is Aegon Targaryen. Although it is possible that the other Aegon will not debut in Game of Thrones Season 8, there are speculations that there will be at least a nod to the blue-haired boy when the series airs in 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]