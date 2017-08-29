Cajun Navy Goes To Texas To Help, Has To Halt Some Rescues In Order To Be Safe From Violence

The Cajun Navy has been around for years. Necessity is the mother of invention and Louisiana had a need. With a history of slow responses to hurricanes from the government, even when days of notice were given that it was coming, southern Louisiana residents learned to take care of each other.

The Cajun Navy got national attention in 2016 during the flood around Baton Rouge and Denham Springs, Louisiana. Average people from all over the state hooked their boats up and headed out, loaded with supplies, to rescue stranded flood victims. Once the state realized just how many people the Cajun Navy was able to rescue, they stopped finding reasons to stop them from entering the flooded areas.

Southern Texas has been devastated by Hurricane Harvey, the first Category 4 to make landfall in the Lone Star state since 1961. When the call for help went out, the Cajun Navy hooked up their boats, threw the supplies in, and headed west to lend a hand to their neighboring state. They posted on social media to let Texas know they were on their way.

#repost #@dawn_mendow God Bless #thecajunnavy #louisianastrong #prayforlouisiana #wearelouisianastrong #wearethehelp #louisianaflood2016 #togetherwecan #❤️loveforLouisiana ™@dawn_mendow A post shared by The Cajun Navy (@thecajunnavy) on Aug 27, 2016 at 7:04am PDT

As the Cajun Navy began to arrive, they were assigned areas to help in the organized rescue mission. CNN is reporting some problems, however. A Cajun Navy boat broke down. When the crew on the boat went for shelter from the rain in a nearby building, some people in the area tried to steal their broken down boat. They had to go out and reclaim it from them.

#louisianaflood2016 #southlouisiana #flooding #rescue #rescued #thatwaterisdeepyall #louisianimals #milton #thecajunnavy @f_deuce_zeus @allie_gk4 A post shared by The Cajun Navy (@thecajunnavy) on Aug 26, 2016 at 8:39pm PDT

Even more concerning are the reports of just how dangerous the situation in Houston is. Some are reporting that people are trying to rush the boats as they come through, demanding to be allowed on. In one instance, a gun was shot when they didn’t stop to take additional passengers. The volunteers are continuing on and trying to keep everyone and everything safe.

These are just everyday people driving the boats and making up a rescue team, not trained for the situation. These Louisiana boys are part of the Cajun Navy because they care about others. No one is paying them and they pay their expenses themselves. These people are taking off of work and leaving their homes, many of which are in areas the storm will hit next.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Staff Getty Images]