‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Tyrion Lannister’s Facial Expression During That Season 7 Finale Sex Scene Explained

A Game of Thrones theory has emerged explaining why Tyrion looked the way he did during the final few minutes of the Season 7 finale where Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally act on their feelings for each other.

Warning: Season 7 finale spoilers ahead.

Some of those who were able to watch the final episode of the show’s penultimate season were happy that the two major characters they have been rooting for finally became a couple before the show’s final season even begins. However, there are also those who were far from pleased about the apparent development, including the Mother of Dragon’s Hand, Tyrion Lannister.

Before the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale concluded with the Night King and his icy dragon Viserion destroying part of The Wall, fans were treated to a sex scene involving Dany and Jon just as Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly piece together the King in the North’s real identity.

With the revelation that Jon is really Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, and the distracting butt-naked Kit Harington switching sex positions with Emilia Clarke who plays the silver-haired Khaleesi, it comes as no surprise that many missed one small but probably relevant detail in that particular sequence.

After Dany let Jon in her room, Tyrion Lannister, the youngest of Tywin’s three children, did not seem very happy that the two are finally uniting in more ways than he ever imagined.

According to Huffington Post, this may be because he just betrayed or is planning to betray the Mother of Dragons to whom he pledged his loyalty to.

Based on the outlet’s Game of Thrones theory, a lot more happened during the youngest Lannister’s meeting with his sister, Cersei, after she initially walked away from the group at dragon pit. At the time, Tyrion insisted that he talk to his sister alone.

During their conversation, Tyrion told Cersei that he did not want to destroy the Lannister family and even bragged to her about how he was able to stop the Mother of Dragons from bringing “fire and blood” to King’s Landing.

Based on the outlet’s Game of Thrones theory, this is practically a confession that could confirm how he is planning to or has already betrayed Daenerys despite being her Hand.

Citing George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Huffington Post explained that Dany was bound to face three key betrayals based on a prophecy she encountered at the House of the Undying.

“The voices were growing louder, she realized, and it seemed her heart was slowing, and even her breath… three treasons will you know… once for blood and once for gold and once for love…”

In A Dance with Dragons, she was also given a foreboding warning not to trust certain characters, which included a lion—an animal coincidentally representing House Lannister.

“Soon comes the pale mare, and after her the others. Kraken and dark flame, lion and griffin, the sun’s son and the mummer’s dragon. Trust none of them. Remember the Undying. Beware the perfumed seneschal.”

But while this Game of Thrones theory is quite convincing, other fans have less dark theories about why Tyrion looked that way when he practically witnessed Dany and Jon having sex: jealousy.

Based on a report from Refinery29, there is a good chance that Dany’s bewitching beauty has gotten the best of her trusted Hand who inadvertently fell in love with her. This may have caused Tyrion to feel jealous of Jon—a man she barely knew—after he finally got into some bed action with her.

Proof of this Game of Thrones theory includes the youngest Lannister’s conversation with the Khaleesi where she talked about heroes doing brave, stupid things that get them killed while mentioning every single man who fell in love with her.

“It’s interesting, the heroes you name,” Tyrion told Dany.

“Drogo, Jorah, Daario, even this Jon Snow. They all fell in love with you.”

When she tries to deny the fact that Jon is not in love with her, Tyrion mentions how he has been eyeing her longingly ever since he laid eyes on her.

Of course, there is still much to be said until the show’s final season arrives in 2018 or 2019, so all we can do is speculate about what that look on Tyrion’s face really meant.

[Featured Image by HBO]