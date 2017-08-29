Ben Affleck Takes New Girlfriend To Hang Out With BFF Matt Damon At His Fight Night Party

Ben Affleck’s new relationship may be getting serious! On Saturday, the Justice League actor took his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to bond with his longtime pal Matt Damon.

According to People, Matt Damon hosted a party at his Los Angeles home where he and a small group of friends could watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight together. Ben Affleck came and brought his plus one, who, according to an insider, felt very at ease among Ben’s crowd.

“Ben likes introducing Lindsay to friends. They mingled together, but also separately. Lindsay seemed very comfortable around Ben’s friends.”

This could mean that the 45-year-old actor is ready to take his new relationship one step further. After all, Matt Damon is one of Ben Affleck’s oldest and closest friends, and it is important for him that he gets Matt’s approval regarding his new lady love.

Of course, Lindsay and Matt run in the same circle in Hollywood. Lindsay, 37, is an award-winning producer for Saturday Night Live, where both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have guested before. In fact, she has reportedly met the two actors prior to dating Ben. In July, ET confirmed that Ben and Lindsay are officially dating, three months after he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner filed for a divorce.

“Ben and Lindsay have known each other for a couple of years. Ben has been on SNL five times and has met Lindsay while hosting the show. It is early on in the relationship but they are very happy together.”

Aside from hanging out with Matt, Ben and Lindsay were also spotted having brunch in Santa Monica over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported. The two looked very comfortable together and oblivious to the paparazzi. At one point, Lindsay was even photographed clutching at Ben’s arm while walking.

After Ben’s weekend rendezvous with Lindsay, the Batman actor was spotted spending time with Jennifer Garner and their three kids. The famous ex-couple took their young ones to church on Sunday, dispelling rumors that Jennifer doesn’t approve of Ben’s new relationship.

After their 10-year marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced that they will be committed to co-parenting their three kids: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. Meanwhile, Ben’s new flame Lindsay Shookus is also a single mother herself and is reportedly very supportive of Ben’s role as a father. Because of this, she has encouraged Ben to keep their relationship very “low key and private,” insiders revealed.

“[She] knows what is expected of Ben, and how much of their relationship they can share publicly. It puts Ben at ease knowing that Lindsay understands who he is. They have kept their relationship very low key and private.”

