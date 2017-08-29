‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7: Henry And Regina Reunite After Years Of Separation In New Season

Once Upon a Time Season 7 is a new beginning for the show, and as it happens, new beginnings bring with them new stories and new dynamics between old characters. In the new season, Regina (Lana Parrilla) and her adopted son Henry (Andrew J. West) will reunite after years of separation, and when they meet again, there is expected to be some changes in their relationship.

“Hyperion Heights,” Episode 1 of Once Upon a Time Season 7, will see a young Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) saying goodbye to Regina, saying that he needs to figure out his story and where he belongs. And Regina sees him again when he is a grown-up man, and according to Lana Parrilla, her character will be surprised to see his grown-up self for the first time.

Regina will be a little heartbroken when she realizes that she has missed so many years of Henry’s life, Entertainment Weekly (EW) reports. Lana Parrilla tells EW that it is “jarring” for her character when she sees her adopted son all grown up.

“She [Regina] basically sees him for the first time, and she is just like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s jarring for her when she sees him for the first time, but she’s also really happy for him because he’s turned into this beautiful young man, and she’s really quite impressed with him, but she’s still getting to know him at this level.”

Earlier at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, the actress said that Regina would be taken aback when she reunites with Henry after many years in a flashback, adding “he is no longer this little boy. How does she deal with him as a man?” Moreover, the two will be strangers when they cross paths in Hyperion Heights, the new location of the show, according to EW.

Who’s coming to #SDCC next week? Looking forward to seeing all my #EvilRegals there in a week! #FBF #flashback A post shared by Lana Parrilla (@lparrilla) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Lana Parrilla said that Henry and Regina would interact in two different worlds — in the fairy tale world in flashback and in Hyperion Heights in Seattle, adding that “in that world, when we meet in this other world, we are our cursed selves, so we don’t really know each other.”

Andrew J. West said that it would be “cool and exciting [to play] an entirely different relationship,” TV Line reported.

Meanwhile, in Once Upon a Time Season 7, Regina will appear in a new cursed persona. She is a bar owner and will be seen in denim and rock T-shirts. Speaking of her character’s new alternate identity, Lana Parrilla has said that she is rough around the edges, adding that the new season’s version feels really different. And unlike the previous seasons, her character is no longer in charge.

“We’ve always seen Regina in charge, and then she redeemed herself, but this Regina is something else. I’m having a blast playing her. We’re all still discovering who she is.”

The new season of Once Upon a Time Season arrives in the fall with a slew of new characters, along with a few familiar faces. Emma Swan aka the Savior (Jennifer Morrison) is not part of the new narrative. Her absence is set to be explained in Episode 2 of the new season.

Watch here a sneak peek for Once Upon a Time Season 7 Episode 1, titled “Hyperion Heights.”

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres on Friday, October 6, on ABC.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]