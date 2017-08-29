Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over ‘Black’ Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian is in hot water once again after channeling a “black” Jackie Kennedy Onassis for a new photo shoot.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proudly showed off her Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot with her daughter North West. The mother and daughter duo recently appeared in a spread for Interview magazine — a first for the 4-year-old Kardashian-West.

Kim, 36, took to Twitter and shared some of the snaps from the photo session. In the pictures, Kim donned a variety of Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks — from dresses to hairstyles and even almost identical White House backdrops.

In one of the photos, the voluptuous beauty posed next to North rocking the iconic First Lady’s famous bob and gloves. Another picture shows Kim wearing a pearl necklace with matching earrings.

However, not everyone was impressed by Kardashian’s latest photo shoot. Apparently, many Twitter users have expressed negative remarks about the reality star for trying to copy the famous First Lady.

There were also some who took offense on the magazine’s cover headline itself, calling Kim the “America’s New First Lady.”

One user commented, “It is laughable to call Kim a First Lady. She could never be Michelle O or Jackie O. Hell, she’s barely even Marilyn,” while another one wrote, “New First Lady?!?! @FLOTUS doesn’t put her nude and semi-nude pictures online! #Disgraceful @InterviewMag.”

Interview Magazine ???? Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/6Um3JgOm8Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

But what caught the attention of many was the obvious darkened skin color of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Many were quick to point out that Kim looked way darker than her natural skin tone, prompting a major backlash.

Outraged fans called out the reality star and the magazine for making herself “black” to match her bi-racial daughter’s complexion. There were even some who pointed out that Kim has been trying hard to be “black” ever since she married Kanye West.

One user asked, “Why did they darken her skin to try and make her look black?” while another one wrote, “Pretty sure blackface is racist even if you’re married to one…And posing like a Kennedy? #WeAllRememberYourPorno.”

In the same interview, Kim opened up about the challenges of raising a “mixed black girl.” The curvaceous mother of two revealed that she has always been very “conscious” about the issue and always make sure that her daughter will embrace her race.

“I’m very conscious of it. Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter—that’s important to me.”

She also shared that she and her niece Penelope also talked about North being “different,” adding that the two have a great relationship.

“We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time.”

Meanwhile, photographer Steven Klein applauded Kim for her impressive skills as a model. Klein described the reality star as a “chameleon” for being able to adapt accordingly to the theme of the photo shoot. He also added that Kardashian has a natural connection with the camera, adding that it was her “gift.”

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]