Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert Share All Of The Details Of Her Water Breaking, Birth And More

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert just had their first baby together. This couple fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise and have been doing great. People shared the details about what happened the night that they had their little girl. Jade had her baby at 36 weeks and it was a bit of a surprise for them. Even though she was born early, their little girl seems to be doing just fine.

She explained that around 3 a.m. she woke up and Jade wasn’t sure if her water broke or if she possibly peed herself. Jade decided to go and take a bath before she woke up Tanner, but she was having contractions and was able to time them. She even admits that Tanner told her to try eating something when she woke him up. Jade went to her midwife the day before and everything was fine, so he thought there was no way that the baby was coming that early. Tanner explained why he felt that way.

“I thought [Jade] was full of s— because the past few weeks, not to be mean, but she’s been pretty whiney cause she’s been feeling pretty bad and she’s been cramping and stuff so I thought it was just a bad case. When we finally got to the hospital it was 7 a.m. and Jade went into complete and utter pain.”

Tanner shared that this labor was really hard and she was in constant pain. He hadn’t had much sleep at all. Tanner admits that mentally neither one of them were really ready to be parents, but it isn’t anything you can easily be prepared for. They seem to be doing a great job with it.

Jade Roper admitted that she now loves more. She said she feels like she loves her husband more and even her dogs more after becoming a mom. She thought she might look at them and think that they are just dogs now, but she doesn’t feel that way. Being a mom to Emerson has made her heart really open. It sounds like being a mom is perfect for Jade.

She doesn't look like her daddy, at all. ???????? A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Are you surprised to hear that Tanner Tolbert didn’t believe his wife at first when she told him she was in labor? Do you feel like anyone will find love like Jade and Tanner did on this season of Bachelor in Paradise?

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass also found love on this show and are now expecting their first child together. Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy / Staff]