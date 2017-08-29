NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Trading For Anthony Davis Next After Irving-IT Deal, According To Analyst

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers are still having a negotiation regarding the deal that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving. However, rumors continue to swirl about the Celtics’ next trade target and two NBA analysts suggest that it could be New Orleans Pelicans star, Anthony Davis.

More than two months since the 2017 offseason started, the Celtics made huge moves that enabled them to improve their roster. They acquired Gordon Hayward in free agency and Kyrie Irving via trade. Boston’s current roster is undeniably one of the best in the league but it’s obviously not enough to beat the defending NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated believe the Celtics are not done yet in upgrading their roster and will consider another superstar on their team. Both analysts agreed that Anthony Davis will be Boston’s next trade target. As Golliver noted, the Celtics are positioning themselves for an Anthony Davis trade by acquiring Kyrie Irving. Boston’s next trade target. As Golliver noted, the Celtics are positioning themselves for an Anthony Davis trade by acquiring Kyrie Irving.

“To me, I think that’s Boston’s long-term master plan, and if you’re trying to position yourself for an Anthony Davis trade—or signing—I really think bringing in a guy like Kyrie Irving definitely helps you if you’re Boston. I think he’s got that credibility among his fellow players. I’m surprised he doesn’t get voted MVP every year from the Players’ Choice Awards. For whatever reason, they love his game. And I think he’s going to kind of end up being a recruiting magnet for that team,” Golliver said.

Sharp shared the same sentiment as Golliver, saying that his point on Davis is “dead-on.” Having a core of Davis, Irving, and Gordon Hayward will make the Celtics a strong title contender. If they manage to improve their bench, there is no doubt that they can match the Warriors’ “Super Death Lineup.” It was not the first time Davis has been linked to the Celtics.

Earlier this month, when the Pelicans star hosted a basketball camp for kids, the campers asked him some of the weirdest questions, including whether he was going to Boston in which he described as the “craziest.” Per Sportrac, Anthony Davis is signed with the New Orleans until 2021 and has a 15 percent trade kicker on his contract, Anthony Davis is signed with the New Orleans until 2021 and has a 15 percent trade kicker on his contract.

So far, their main goal is to earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference. Davis is currently working on building a good chemistry with DeMarcus Cousins, who the Pelicans acquired before the February trade deadline.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]