‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Daenerys Targaryen To Have An Unexpected Fate In The Final Season

Game of Thrones Season 8 is not yet due for at least a year but overly excited fans might have already revealed the biggest twist to ever happen in the hit HBO TV show.

Warning: Game of Thrones Season 7 finale details and possible Season 8 spoilers ahead.

The penultimate season of the popular epic series is still fresh in the minds of viewers, particularly this one ominous scene that has some cringing with disgust and others cheering with glee: the highly anticipated union of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow.

Much is left to be said for the newly-consummated GoT couple as they finally realize how they truly feel about each other despite Earth-shattering secrets that have been uncovered by Bran Stark and Samwell Tarly at Winterfell that will definitely cause ripples in Game of Thrones Season 8.

During the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, Bran and Sam pieced together information about Jon’s birth and parentage that confirmed a fan theory that not only claimed that he wasn’t Ned Stark’s son, but also stated that he is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

But as the crippled boy-turned-Three-Eyed-Raven see visions of the past that confirm that Jon is as the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark named Aegon Targaryen, the King in the North enters the private chambers of the Mother of Dragons and, ultimately, hit the bed with her.

Before fans can think of what will happen next in Game of Thrones Season 8, the apparent incest got GoT stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington cringing, telling Entertainment Weekly what they believe will be the reaction of the characters they portray when they find out that they are aunt and nephew.

Still, that particular scene gave fans a lot more to hope for in Season 8 as an alleged leaked script for the show’s final season states that that moment will bear fruit, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Based on the script shared by a Facebook group dedicated to fans of the show and was reportedly taken from someone else over Tumblr, Daenerys will find out that she is pregnant in the third episode of Game of Thrones Season 8.

While the post did not include details about the big revelation, including who the father of her unborn child is, the Season 7 finale made it obvious that Jon Snow is Dany’s baby daddy as he is by far the only one she has been with.

Fans have long been theorizing about Dany’s future when it comes to children, based on recent a post from Buzz Feed. Apparently, Season 7 presented plenty of Easter Eggs about it and, quite possibly, the big twist of Game of Thrones Season 8.

According to the report, Episode 6 of the show’s seventh season has been dropping baby bombs in scenes where Dany, Jon, or both of them are present.

First, Khaleesi and her Hand, Tyrion Lannister, have a heated argument about succession. There is also the scene where Jon tries to return Longclaw (the Valyrian steel sword he got from Lord Commander Jeor Mormont) to Jorah who tells him to keep it and pass it on to his children.

Finally, Daenerys even told Jon that the dragons are her only children since she can no longer bear her own following the death of Viserion who we now know to be the Ice King’s new pet through Game of Thrones Season 8.

According to Buzz Feed, Dany was under the impression that she would never have children after the witch Mirri Maz Duur told her that Drogo will only return from the dead when she gets pregnant, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

“When the sun rises in the west, sets in the east. When the seas go dry. When the mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before.”

However, this theory and the alleged leaked script for Game of Thrones Season 8 may have an entirely different effect on the final installment of HBO’s highest grossing series than what we initially expected as the social media leak also claims that the Mother of Dragons will die during the Great War.

Based on the post, Daenerys and Drogon will have a square off with the Night King and icy dragon Viserion where she gets knocked over. She then falls far from where her favorite dragon landed, giving the big bad villain of the show a chance to charge at her.

On his first attempt, Tormund was able to impede the Night King from harming Dany. He was turned into a wight in the process.

However, Tormund’s sacrifice didn’t go as well as planned as the Night King was still able to stab Daenerys in front of Jon and Jorah, both of whom were running to try and save their Khaleesi.

Her death wasn’t instant, of course, as the leaked Game of Thrones Season 8 script revealed that the remaining major characters will still be able to slay the Night King and end the Great War before Dany finally breathes her last words to Jon, telling him that he would make a great king.

If the leaked script is to be believed, Dany will never get to give birth to her child with Jon, thereby fulfilling the prophecy about her not having any children.

Of course, there is still doubt about the authenticity of the information that is currently circulating online so it would be best to take whatever information revealed herein about the show’s final season with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by HBO]