Kit Harington And Emilia Clarke Fights Off Dating Rumors After On-Screen Chemistry In ‘GoT’

It’s quite obvious that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke look good together on-screen, which is why it wasn’t a surprise when fans started to ship the Game Of Thrones Season 7 co-stars. Now that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have finally met in the mega hit HBO fantasy drama television series, the GoT fandom was amazed to see the chemistry of the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North.

Fans are definitely one of the main reasons to make or break a team up. However, what makes the Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) dating rumors different is the fact that they are not even playing each other’s love interest in Game Of Thrones as they are actually aunt and nephew. But just because they are not supposed to be romantically involved on-screen, that does not mean fans will not stir up ideas for the Game Of Thrones Season 7 co-stars to be actually dating off-screen.

Unfortunately for the shippers, their hopes of a real-life Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen romance is certainly far from happening. While Emilia Clarke is single, Kit Harington is very much taken by another Game Of Thrones actress, Rose Leslie (Ygritte).

Although there have been reports regarding the alleged breakup of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, the duo was spotted together numerous times still looking like a couple, proving to everyone that they are still together and there is no trouble in paradise despite the breakup rumors.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have never been comfortable talking about their relationship status in public. Emilia Clarke, on the other hand, was the very first one who seemingly confirmed that her Game Of Thrones Season 7 co-star and Rose Leslie are definitely dating, not knowing that she was also being romantically linked to the actor.

Even though Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible, the Game Of Thrones Season 7 actor has previously opened up about how he fell in love with his girlfriend. The 30-year-old English actor romantically described the event that gave everyone an “aww” moment.

