Duggar Family News: Ben Seewald Reveals He Didn’t Vote For Trump, Isn’t A Republican

Many members of the Duggar family are Trump supporters who reliably vote Republican, but Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, has revealed that he didn’t want Donald Trump in the White House.

Over the weekend, members of the Free Jinger web forum—an online community where all aspects of the Duggar family’s lives are discussed and snarked on—were pleasantly surprised to discover that Ben Seewald did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. Many fans assumed that he and Jessa Duggar voted for Trump because the billionaire businessman was the candidate for the Republican Party, the political party that the Counting On stars’ views are most aligned with. However, Ben recently set the record straight on Twitter.

“I voted–Just not for Trump or Hillary. I’m just saying I don’t choose to identify myself with either of those parties first and foremost,” the Duggar husband tweeted.

“Is this a glimmer of hope?” wrote one Free Jinger member above a screenshot of the tweet.

The tweet sparked a discussion about how Ben’s political beliefs differ from those of another man who married into the Duggar family, Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, fans of the Duggar family were shocked when Derick revealed that he had voted for the man who once bragged about grabbing women “by the p***y.” In response to the critics who couldn’t believe that he was supporting Donald Trump, Derick argued that voting for him doesn’t mean that he condones his behavior; it just means that he agrees with his policies.

Ben Seewald doesn’t seem to agree that voters should overlook a presidential candidate’s moral failings just because they support a few of their pet causes, like restricting women’s access to abortion services or limiting the rights of LGBTQ citizens. He didn’t reveal who he voted for, but Ben did tweet that he does not identify himself as a Republican or Democrat.

I'm not a Democrat or a Republican. But I love both Democrats & Republicans. Jesus does too. He is the ultimate solution to U.S. problems. — Ben Seewald (@BenSeewald) August 21, 2017

“Maybe Ben has a distaste for the anti-poor and anti-minority sentiment that is permeating through the Republican Party and is especially elevated by Donald Trump,” read one Free Jinger comment about the Duggar husband’s political leanings.

According to Christian Today, Ben Seewald previously hinted that he would not be voting for Trump by retweeting a post calling the president’s comments about women “completely contrary to everything that we believe in as Christians.” He also retweeted a Twitter user who suggested that Trump can’t be trusted with the nuclear codes.

Ben’s mother and father-in-law don’t seem to share his feelings about the president. In a post on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar credited Donald Trump for making America “turn back to God.” The matriarch and patriarch of the Duggar family also bragged about the “huge role” that evangelicals like themselves played in getting Trump elected president.

