‘Alaskan Bush People’ Mom Ami Celebrates Birthday, Fans Send Prayers And Well Wishes

Ami Brown, the matriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family, is celebrating her birthday today. Many fans are sending their wishes and prayers for Ami, who is battling a late-stage lung cancer.

As Ami turns 54, Alaskan Bush People fans wish that she may be able to get through her battle with cancer. Thousands of comments on the show’s official Facebook fan page poured in.

“Happy birthday Ami, a beautiful woman inside and out. We pray you have a very blessed day surrounded by your loved ones. Sending our love and prayers! Continue to look up, that’s where our hope comes from,” one wrote.

Some messages came from cancer survivors, giving their words of encouragement to Ami. “Happy Birthday Ami, Praying fo you to have GREAT results from your treatments. I am a two time cancer survivor and wish you ALL the Best, LOVE You and your Family and show,” another one shared.

Earlier this year, Ami was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer. The cancer is in both lungs, and as of Billy’s recent interview with People, it has not yet spread to other organs, although the doctors said that could be next. Alaskan Bush People documented Ami’s battle in Season 7, from the diagnosis until before she started with intense radiation and chemotherapy at UCLA Medical Center.

While the doctors gave them a grim survival rate, at less than 3 percent, Ami told People that she has the will to fight. She is not giving up hope and her faith in God. As Alaskan Bush People aired its finale episode for Season 7, Ami’s daughters, Rain and Snowbird, gave a brief update on Ami’s condition and special thanks to all the people who have been praying for the family. Rain said that their mom is doing okay and still hanging in there. Bird added that it is heartwarming to know that there are so many people who actually care for them.

The family has relocated temporarily to Southern California and shut down their homestead in Alaska. According to Billy, it was the kids’ decision to leave Browntown. They agree that it is what is best for Ami, so that she would be near the hospital for her medical needs. However, they don’t think California is a place they could live in as it is too hot and too crowded for them. They are planning to settle in Colorado, and they have visited the place in the finale of Alaskan Bush People Season 7.

While there is no official confirmation yet, there are reports that the family will be filming soon for Alaskan Bush People Season 8. It was reportedly Ami’s decision to continue with the show and let people see what she’s going through so that when the same thing happens to them, she hopes that it might somehow take away their fear.

