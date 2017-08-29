Demi Lovato Celebrates Getting A Blue Belt In Brazilian Jiu Jitsu On Instagram

On August 28, Demi Lovato took to social media in order to share some big news with her followers. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer posted a selfie on Instagram showing off a wide smile, on a face free of makeup, as she sported her brand new blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

In the message that Demi Lovato shared with her followers, the singer said she that was “beyond excited because I just received my blue belt.”

The singer said that she first fell in love with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu more than a year ago. Since that time she has apparently been training multiple times per week. Lovato thanked all of her trainers, including one, Jay Glazer, who flew out to not only give her the blue belt, but who also posted about her achievement on his own Instagram account. According to People Magazine, Jay Glazer actually runs the Unbreakable Performance Center, which happens to be the singer’s favorite gym.

Demi Lovato also thanked one woman in particular, Danielle Martin of True Boundaries. The singer called Martin “one of the most important and special women” in her life at this time. Then Lovato went on to say that she loved the other woman and shared that she was grateful to have her in her life.

In the Instagram post from Jay Glazer, he said that one of the things he is most proud of when it comes to Demi Lovato, is the work she puts in when no one is watching, rather than the work that she puts in for the world to see. He then congratulated her on her new blue belt, letting her know that she “put the grind in.” Glazer also thanked the team of True Boundaries for their commitment and time.

Joining Jay Glazer in celebrating Demi Lovato’s achievement was Danielle Martin, who Lovato personally thanked in her own Instagram message. In her Instagram post, Martin shared a picture that included the singer with some other people, and said that the people in the image were all “true warriors and class acts.” Martin said that everyone was honored to be able to give Lovato her blue belt.

She also said that the singer’s passion, persistence, and dedication to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu was inspiring. Danielle Martin finished her message to Lovato by saying that she is looking forward to getting the chance to continue on this journey together.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is not the only fighting style that Demi Lovato trains in. The singer trains in everything from standard boxing to Muay Thai, but has shared before that she has found a particular fondness for the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

In the past when she has shared her love for the sport, the singer explained that what originally interested her was watching people grapple with each other. She has said in the past that she thinks that it is “really cool” to learn a form of self-defense.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]