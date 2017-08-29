‘Young And The Restless’ Scoop: Another Abbott Returns, Kevin Is Back, More Old Faces To Appear In Y&R

Young and the Restless storylines are heating up and the latest reports reveal there are old faces that will be seen in town soon. Familiar faces will pay a visit to Genoa City, and these fan favorites could play a crucial role in the current happenings in the Young and the Restless.

A Mystery Role

This Tuesday on the Young and the Restless, an old face will appear in Genoa City. Tamara Clatterbuck who once played the role of Alice Johnson will be back. Alice adopted Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) baby, Cassie, until she was seven. The role she will play in the Young and the Restless is yet to be revealed. It’s also uncertain if she will continue playing the role of Alice or of an entirely new character.

Another Abbott in GC

The Abbott family drama continues, and the latest casting scoops hint someone will visit town to spend time with Dina (Marla Adams). Young and the Restless spoilers hinted Dina is going to be involved in corporate espionage, Jack and Billy are trying to win her over. It seems like another member of the Abbott family, Traci will also be in Genoa City.

Beth Maitland will reappear in the Young and the Restless to play the role of Traci Abbott. Maitland posted a picture at CBS Studios’ dressing room. The Young and the Restless episode featuring Beth is scheduled to air on Oct. 9.

BRING IT ON!! My office for the week!!! #yr #cbsdaytime #actorslife #grateful A post shared by Beth Maitland (@bethmaitlanddqb) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Greg Rikaart’s Upcoming Return

Greg Rikaart who plays the role of Kevin Fisher will return to Genoa City soon. Rikaart was on his way out of Young and the Restless, but it seems like the soap still needs to Kevin in the picture. There has been no official announcement if Rikaart will return as a regular or if he will just be onscreen to tie up loose ends.

Kevin made the difficult decision to leave Genoa City to be with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The woman is wanted for the role she played in Adam Newman’s death. Victor (Eric Braeden) has been keeping tabs on the couple, the Mustache doesn’t leave anything to chance after all. Could Victor be involved in Kevin’s reappearance?

The circumstances surrounding Kevin’s return is yet to be revealed, although details would most likely be available as the air date draws nearer. However, it seems like Kevin will return alone, there’s no sign of Chloe coming back with her lover. Everyone else thinks Chloe is dead which could be why Kevin will make the trip home on his own.

This week in Young and the Restless, Zach, who is played by Ryan Ashton, Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) new boyfriend will still be in town. Zach seems to be involved in shady dealings in GC. Gregory Thompson will also play Al on Thursday’s episode.

Meanwhile, here’s the latest Young and the Restless teaser for this week.

TODAY: Jack encourages Phyllis to play dirty and Victoria faces a moral dilemma. #YR pic.twitter.com/A9OznmeJKx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]