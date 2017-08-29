Former NBA Star Says That Isaiah Thomas Was Hurt By Trade To Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Thomas has reportedly offered his opinions on being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas was part of a blockbuster NBA trade (courtesy of ESPN) involving Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a draft pick going to the Cavaliers, sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics. It is a trade which may become void (courtesy of Sports Illustrated) due to Isaiah Thomas’ injury status.

Isaiah Thomas injured his hip (courtesy of NBA.com) in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas opted not to have his hip surgically repaired during the offseason, with the hopes that he would be ready by the time that NBA training camp begins.

Isaiah Thomas being ready to go for NBA training camp remains to be seen. What has become apparent is that Thomas was not ready to be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, or to any team for that matter. And the message was relayed by an NBA legend. That legend is stating that the Boston Celtics trading Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers hurt the NBA all-star’s feelings.

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Boston Celtics choosing to deal Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers left the 5-foot-9 guard with his feelings hurt.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting that NBA legend Isiah Thomas has spoken to Isaiah Thomas. The former Detroit Pistons’ star is citing that the former Celtics’ star is upset upon learning that he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Kyrie [Irving] was expecting a trade, he was prepared for it. And talking to Isaiah the other night, now he’s scrambling, trying to find out where his kids are going to go to school, trying to find a place to live. And it was just so unexpected for him.”

Isaiah Thomas becoming the principal name in the trade of Kyrie Irving was unexpected by all. Of every NBA team mentioned as a potential trade partner with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics were not one of them.

Isaiah Thomas was reportedly hurt by the news that he was getting dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the trade was voided the situation becomes worse.

The Cavaliers are expected to ask for more compensation for acquiring Isaiah Thomas in exchange for dealing Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. Either team can call off the trade at this point. However, a tense situation would be created.

With Isaiah Thomas feeling hurt by the fact the Boston Celtics had a deal in place which would send him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, making the trade becomes paramount. If Isaiah Thomas were to remain with the Celtics, tension in the locker room would take place.

The best course of action would be for the Celtics and Cavaliers to follow through with their agreement. The Cleveland Cavaliers may be taken aback with the results of Isaiah Thomas’ physical. However, both teams agreed to a trade. That trade has been highly publicized and there is at least one player upset about everything in Isaiah Thomas.

It is possible that the Cavaliers will at least want another NBA draft pick. That is along with the players they were already receiving in return for Isaiah Thomas.

With Thomas already disgruntled, the deal between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have a strong chance of happening. Continuing on with the trade allows the hurt to go away quicker.

[Featured Image by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images]