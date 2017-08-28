‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Spoilers: Quarterfinals Week 3 Performers Revealed

We enter the final week of quarterfinals on America’s Got Talent 2017 this week, as the final acts take the stage to fight for a spot in the semifinals on AGT 2017. As we get ready to vote for these 12 new acts, we need to know who will be performing, right? Check out the Week 3 acts for the quarterfinals on AGT Season 12 below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

While many people have complained about AGT 2017 being all about the singers, that has not stopped people from tuning in. For Season 12, it happens to be the most-watched season ever. Yes, America’s Got Talent 2017 has averaged 16.2 million viewers this season, so it looks like America likes Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel behind the judges’ table. Even the loss of Nick Cannon and addition of Tyra Banks did not lose viewers, which many thought it would.

With that being said, we are ready to begin the third week of live shows on AGT Season 12. After a crazy live show last week, which featured technical difficulties and Mel B throwing a glass of water on Simon Cowell, maybe we will have a more calm week this week? Probably not, and I am sure NBC likes it that way.

For the new week of performances, here are the 12 acts that will be performing for our votes on America’s Got Talent 2017 this week:

Danell Daymon & Greater Works

Junior & Emily Alabi

Chase Goehring

Diavolo

Angelina Green

Colin Cloud

Final Draft

Oskar & Gaspar

Oscar Hernandez

Kechi

Sara & Hero

Mike Yung

From this list, Chase Goehring definitely is a standout. He has shown some amazing abilities with his voice, so watch out for him tomorrow night. The judges shocked many by sending Oscar Hernandez to the live shows, so can he bring a higher energy performance this week? Finally, subway singer Mike Yung was another shocker this season, so it should be interesting to hear what he sings for the live shows.

Like the first two weeks of live shows, we will see seven of the acts move on to the semifinals and five acts will be eliminated. Who are you looking forward to see perform this week on America’s Got Talent 2017?

