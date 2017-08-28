The Wyatt Family No More – WWE To Repackage Two Former Members With New Gimmicks

When The Wyatt Family was disbanded, things really didn’t seem to work out for all of the members and that is why WWE is about to bring about some changes. Last summer, the WWE Superstar Draft ended up splitting up the family and causing tension between the members, but things have changed even more since then. It seems as if a reunion among all four men will never happen now as the promotion is looking to repackage both Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

A number of superstars from SmackDown Live have not been seen on WWE television for the majority of the summer, and it’s simply due to the company not having anything for them to do. It was rumored that Dolph Ziggler was going to be repackaged, but according to Cageside Seats, that isn’t happening or so he’s leading others to believe.

Well, other superstars may end up going that route as Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are about to be repackaged. The report states that both men, who have barely been seen on TV in months, are going to end up receiving different gimmicks.

This is going to be a huge change, but it’s one that fans should expect.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that both men could end up with a new look, new ring gear, and even a totally new gimmick. This would not only rejuvenate them on the SmackDown Live roster, but it would also distance them from The Wyatt Family as much as possible.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are over on Monday Night Raw with one (Strowman) doing much better than the other.

PW Mania is reporting that this week’s episode of SmackDown could reveal who has been behind the attacks on Breezango and it was originally intended to be Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. With word that the two will be repackaged, those plans may have now been changed, but more will be known by the end of Tuesday evening.

Right now, the assumption is that the repackaging of Harper and Rowan will keep them together as a tag team, but that is not confirmed.

It has not yet been confirmed that Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are going to be repackaged, but it really does make a lot of sense. The two superstars have fallen completely off of the radar over the last few months and something new needs to bring them back into the spotlight. If WWE does move ahead with giving them new gimmicks, it can pretty much be confirmed that there will never be any sort of reunion with The Wyatt Family again.

