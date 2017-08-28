‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Go Nuts Over Sasha Farber Not Being A Pro This Season And His Big Demotion

When the dancing pros for Dancing With the Stars this season were announced, everyone was shocked that Sasha Farber’s name wasn’t announced. Fans have been trying to figure out why and the news is coming out, but they aren’t explaining everything. Dancing With the Stars went to their Instagram page today to share a picture of Sasha and announce that he is part of the troupe.

The fans are going nuts on this post and trying to figure out why Sasha didn’t get a leading role this season. He has been a pro, but this season Alan Bersten was moved up to a pro and Sasha was knocked down to the troupe. Val Chmerkovskiy’s girlfriend Jenna Johnson is also in the troupe this season.

People shared the details about who will be part of the troupe. This season it will be Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Artur Adamski, Britt Stewart and Hayley Erbert. A lot of people are talking on the post about how they feel like Sasha was demoted. One fan by the name of Chelsey Elder said, “What?! Bring Sasha back to the pros!!! So disappointed I don’t get to watch him with a partner????.”

Sasha Farber has been a pro four different times on the show. He was also one of the main pros on the Dancing With the Stars tour that happened over the summer. He is engaged to Emma Slater, who is a pro this season. Mark Ballas is back this season and Alan Bersten was moved up, but there are no answers about why Sasha isn’t a pro this season.

There are a lot of rumors going around about who will be on Dancing With the Stars this season. Some of the names being thrown around are Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. The fans can’t wait to see who all is announced to be on the show this season.

Are you shocked to see that Sasha Farber isn’t part of the pros on Dancing With the Stars this season? Do you feel like there is another reason? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of DWTS when they return to ABC. The new season will start on September 18.

