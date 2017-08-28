Jenelle Evans Wedding: She Reveals Why Her Mother Barbara Isn’t Invited

Jenelle Evans’ mother won’t be present when she walks down the aisle next month and during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her decision to leave Barbara off her guest list.

While speaking to Us Weekly magazine on the red carpet during last night’s awards show, Jenelle Evans revealed that her mother was “very upset” about her decision to keep her from the ceremony, which is expected to include all three of her children.

Although Jenelle Evans and her mother have been at odds for years, it was their latest custody battle, which resulted in Barbara being given full custody of Evans’ oldest child, 7-year-old Jace, that pushed Evans over the edge. As Evans explained to the magazine, she cannot have someone in attendance on her big day who is refusing to give her back her child.

“If I had custody of him now maybe I would have invited her, but I’m not at the moment,” Jenelle Evans said.

Jenelle Evans and Barbara Evans appeared alongside one another in court in May and during their custody hearing, a judge decided that it was in Jace’s best interest to remain in the care of Barbara. That said, Evans was awarded a set visitation schedule, which she didn’t have before.

Jenelle Evans went on to describe her wedding dress, which she picked up earlier this month from New York City, by saying that the gown is slim fitting and modern. As for her wedding, Evans said she and Eason would be tying the knot during a rustic, Southern ceremony.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in 2015 and announced they were expecting a baby girl together in August 2016. The following year, Evans welcomed daughter Ensley and became engaged to Eason weeks later.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]