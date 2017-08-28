Lilly Pulitzer 3-Day After-Party Sale Puts 1,500 Items On Sale – Thousands Of Shoppers Line Up Online

When Lilly Pulitzer items go on sale, it tends to be a popular event. As reported by Google Trends, the bi-annual Lilly Pulitzer sale has caused more than 100,000 people to search for the retailer’s name on Monday, August 28. As the Lilly Pulitzer Facebook page posted about the sale, a large amount of traffic was experienced on their retail website, which meant that shoppers had to line up in a virtual queue before they could shop online. Eventually, the company promised to do their best to give shoppers access to the more than 1,500 sale items available.

The three-day Lilly Pulitzer sale is taking place both in stores and online and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, August 30, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Those who visit the website will find themselves placed in line, with thousands of shoppers ahead of them, and wait times that might run eight minutes or so. The retailer explains that the overwhelming traffic requires shoppers to experience the virtual waiting line, and is encouraging shoppers to continue to wait. Deals like the 4″ Claudette Short, which has been marked down from $88 to $34, can be seen on the website.

On Twitter, shoppers are complaining about placing items in their carts via the app and then not being able to purchase the item. Others are rejoicing over the items they were able to buy in droves.

Lilly Pulitzer Online Sale Has Preppy People Losing Their Minds: https://t.co/Wj9bMjrJ9c pic.twitter.com/a1IMR9AyMO — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) August 28, 2017

The sale also includes items like the Sloane V-Neck Jumpsuit, marked down to a final sale price of $59 from $178, and the Mia Legging, which has been marked down to $39 from $98. The retailer’s Facebook page encouraged shoppers to try shopping on their website instead of the iOS app and thanked their consumers for their patience. Whereas some Facebook users are leaving comments of gratitude on the retailer’s social media pages, others are complaining about how long it took them to try and get through via the app and begin to shop.

The photo above shows a Lilly Pulitzer store on Newbury Street in Boston. The colorful Lilly Pulitzer fashion line has been around for decades, first becoming well known in Florida in the 1960s. Pulitzer, who the line was named after, died as an 81-year-old in Florida on April 7, 2013.

[Featured Image by Chitose Suzuki/AP Images]