Jacqueline Laurita Disses Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Jacqueline Laurita is taking aim at her former co-stars, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, as they prepare for the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 premiere.

Several weeks before the popular Bravo TV reality series returns without her, Jacqueline Laurita has continued to be quite vocal about the upcoming season of the show, which will include the highly-anticipated return of Danielle Staub, and during a recent Facebook Live session, she’s taken aim at Giudice and Gorga.

On August 28, All About the Real Housewives shared details of Jacqueline Laurita’s Facebook Q&A, revealing that the former reality star answers several questions about Giudice and Gorga and threw plenty of shade their way. She also made it clear that she wasn’t guilty of continuing to bring up past issues when her co-stars were trying to move on.

Although a Real Housewives of New Jersey fan accused Jacqueline Laurita of failing to forgive and forget, despite Giudice wanting to move on from their past issues, Laurita said that she wasn’t the one bringing up the past. Instead, she accused Giudice and Gorga of continuing resurrecting the past. She also accused Gorga of telling her she hated her and said she only acted like a friend to Laurita because she had to in order to be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Teresa is the one who kept bringing up the past in REAL time! I just held her accountable for what she brought up,” Jacqueline Laurita explained.

Jacqueline Laurita then fired back at another fan who accused her of inviting Teresa Giudice to her home only to attack her while she was there. As Laurita explained, the edited version appeared to make it seem as if that was what happened but in reality, Giudice was the one who brought up the past at her home.

Jacqueline Laurita confirmed she would not be returning to the show earlier this year.

[Featured Image by Bill McCay/Getty Images]