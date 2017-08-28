Teenage Girls Use Aerosol Can To Set Dog On Fire, Then Post The Disturbing Video To Snapchat

Two teenage girls set a dog on fire using an aerosol can, then posted a video of the disturbing incident to Snapchat.

The video from North Carolina has gone viral this week as police moved in on the two girls. In the video, a girl can be seen using the can to shoot a flame toward a dog as it walked around on a deck.

Fox 8 reported that many people who saw the video notified local police, who sprung into action. The dog was seized and taken to Guilford County Animal Shelter, where it was treated for burns. Officials said the dog’s fur was singed but its skin was not burned, and the animal is expected to recover.

The girls responsible were identified as a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, one of whom recorded the video and the other lighting the dog on fire. It is not clear who posted the video to Snapchat, and neither girl has been identified.

The video prompted an angry response from many viewers and attracted attention from news outlets across the nation. The story was picked up by the New York Post, where it was one of the most-read stories.

Video of the girls burning the dog can be seen below, but be warned that it can be upsetting for some viewers.

This is not the first time someone has gotten in trouble for sharing a video of disturbing animal abuse. In North Carolina last year, a man made a video himself heating a pot of water to boiling and then throwing it onto a cat that was sitting on a nearby window ledge. The cat yelped in pain as it scurried away.

That video was uploaded to Facebook and quickly deleted, but made its way to the video-sharing site Vid.me where it garnered hundreds of thousands of views. The video also gained attention from law enforcement officials, and the Greenville Police Department shared an update on the investigation on its Facebook page that the person responsible was identified and arrested.

“We wanted to reassure everyone that we have taken this video seriously. Very early this morning, we were able to determine that the individual who posted this video does NOT live in Greenville; however, it’s possible he visits this area. Early this morning, our telecommunicators were able to identify an address for him in Martin County. They immediately notified authorities with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, who located him a little after 8:00 AM today. Our detectives are currently in Martin County, working with members of the Martin County Sheriff’s office, to interview the individual who posted this video. We would like to reiterate that no one has been arrested at this point. We are still in the very preliminary stages of an investigation. Detectives have not yet determined who the person is in the video, where this occurred, or IF this occurred in Eastern North Carolina.”

The teenage girls in North Carolina are under investigation for animal cruelty for the video of the dog being set on fire. Police have not yet said when they may face formal charges, or what those charges could be.

