Trump Accused Of Using Hurricane Harvey To Sell $40 USA Hats ‘Proudly Made In USA,’ No Longer Made In China

President Donald Trump is receiving new rounds of criticism on social media, all due to the red and white USA hats that President Trump wore lately when discussing Hurricane Harvey. As seen in the above photo, President Trump wore a white USA hat when he returned to the White House on Sunday, August 27, from a weekend spent at Camp David. As reported by the Inquisitr, the White House released photos of Trump sitting in a conference room at Camp David, and Trump was wearing a white USA baseball cap as he attended a video conference meeting with officials in the Situation Room, discussing the storm. Social media users accused Trump of using the white and red USA hats as product placement in circumstances where advertisement of the hats would benefit Trump.

As seen on Trump’s official website, the “Official USA 45th Presidential Hat – Red” and the “Official USA 45th Presidential Hat – White” items are priced at $40.00 each. The website boasts that it is the only website where consumers can buy the same USA hat that Trump wears.

“The only place online to purchase the Official USA rope hat worn by 45th President-Elect Donald J. Trump, himself.”

The hats come replete with the embroidered USA logos on the front, American flags on the left, and the No. 45 on the right with “Trump” on the back. Beyond their plastic snap closures, the hats are listed as “Proudly Made in USA,” likely in order to prevent photos like the following – one of the many that shows the irony of the “Make America Great Again” hats being “Made in China.”

If you have a Make America Great Again hat made in China it means that Trump thinks you're really stupid. Or made in USA at $4.75/hr pic.twitter.com/ix6cZtzXXJ — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) January 4, 2017

On Trump’s website, the item known as the “Official Donald Trump Make America Great Again Hat- Red” is priced at $25.00, and also boasts about being an item that can only be purchased via Trump’s website. Also, “Proudly Made in USA,” it’s not clear why the MAGA hats are less expensive than the USA hats.

However, what is clear is the controversy surrounding items emblazoned with the Trump name that are for sale as the president uses public platforms to promote such items. As seen on Twitter and Facebook, the backlash from some social media users is coming in hot and heavy about Trump’s USA hats.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]