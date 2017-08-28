Trump-Branded Ecstasy Tablets Seized By Cops — Make Partying Great Again?

Some drug dealers have apparently launched a nefarious marketing scheme to make ecstasy great again.

In Europe, narcotics traffickers are apparently dealing orange ecstasy tablets in the shape of the head of U.S. President Donald Trump and with the word “Trump” labeled on them.

Ecstasy, officially known as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), is a dangerous, illegal drug.

Cops in Germany recently confiscated about 5,000 of the Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets, along with a large amount of cash, after a routine traffic stop of an Austrian-registered Peugeot in Osnabruck in the the northwestern part of the country.

The motorists, a 51-year-old man accompanied by his son, age 17, were taken into custody and their vehicle was impounded.

According to the BBC, the cooked-up Trump ecstasy, with a street value of about $47,000, may have originated in the Netherlands. The duo reportedly told police that they were returning after an unsuccessful car purchase in Holland.

“It’s thought the drugs would have been sold on the internet under the slogan ‘Trump makes partying great again,'” the BBC added.

President Trump himself is 100 percent against illegal drugs and doesn’t even drink alcohol socially.

The Metro of the U.K. claims that Donald Trump-shaped “novelty” ecstasy tablets sell for the equivalent of 10 U.S. dollars in Britain and are of high potency.

"Trump makes partying great again" https://t.co/rea99VWpXG — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2017

There is precedent for this sort of politically driven branding scheme, as the Inquisitr previously explained. In April 2016, a New Hampshire woman was taken into custody for allegedly trying to sell Donald Trump-branded heroin to a police informant in a McDonald’s bathroom and in a convenience store. In 2013, Massachusetts state troopers pulled over a car allegedly transporting more than 1,000 bags of heroin labeled “Obamacare.”

In October 2014, New Jersey police busted an alleged drug dealer for trying to sell packets of heroin labeled with the pseudo trademark “Ebola” as a marketing technique. “Different dealers have different potencies and products. Many times they are labeled with catchy phrases,” said one officer at the time. “In the past we have had Bin Laden, Hello Kitty, D.O.A., Twin Towers, 911, Gumball, Pow, etc.”

Unrelated to politics, in April 2016, Steph Curry-branded heroin was reportedly being sold on the streets of Philadelphia according to local cops.

German police arrest 2 men after seizing 5,000 orange ecstasy pills shaped in Trump's likeness. Estimated to be worth about $50,000. pic.twitter.com/IYCy5ZtSMH — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 22, 2017

President Trump’s predecessor also was in the mix. In 2009, police in a south Texas community busted a suspect after a traffic stop who allegedly was caught with some ecstasy pills made in Barack Obama’s image, along with a stash of black tar heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, CBS News reported at the time.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]