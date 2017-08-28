Why Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Skip The MTV Video Music Awards?

Chelsea Houska was absent during last night’s MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum in Los Angeles.

As several members of the Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 casts — including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans — posed for photos on the red carpet, fans were left wondering why the mother of two opted to stay home rather than show off her post-baby body and her handsome husband, Cole DeBoer, at the event.

While Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans have long been attending red carpet events, Chelsea Houska has yet to step foot on an MTV red carpet. On Sunday night, the longtime reality star explained why she’s chosen to skip so many events on Twitter.

“I have way too much anxiety to be able to do something like that!” Chelsea Houska wrote to a curious fan on Twitter who asked why she didn’t attend the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I like being home in my bubble,” she added.

Chelsea Houska’s co-stars all looked incredible during the show as they sat alongside their Teen Mom 2 reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and posed alongside their significant others, including David Eason and Andrew Glennon. Meanwhile, Houska and DeBoer stayed at home and celebrated the recent 7-month birthday of their son.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have made a point to celebrate each and every month after their child’s birth, and they do so with photos of the boy on their Instagram page.

In the caption of Chelsea Houska’s latest Instagram photo, the reality star told her fans and followers, “This little buddy is 7 months!”

Chelsea Houska is also the mother of 7-year-old Aubree from her previous relationship with Adam Lind, and earlier this month, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that Aubree was entering the second grade.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been married since October of last year and are planning a bigger ceremony set for later this year.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]