‘Logan Lucky’ Liberates Daniel Craig From James Bond, Beyonce May Sing New Movie Theme Song

When Daniel Craig announced that he will be back as James Bond, that wasn’t because he could not play other roles. In Logan Lucky, the 49-year-old actor is being lauded for going outside his comfort zone and trying out something that James Bond would never do. In fact, he announced that he will return as 007 just a few days before Logan Lucky began showing in cinemas, which makes it quite a media event for the actor and the new movie.

The English actor is getting a lot of praises for his character work in Logan Lucky. He has had a hard time not being seen just as James Bond, but this new movie may be his ticket out from getting typecasted. As a matter of fact, the critics are saying that he “steals more than his fair share of scenes” as Joe Bang, an explosives expert.

“Daniel Craig displays a gift for character comedy that suggests he’ll have plenty of new and exciting avenues to explore in his post-Bond career,” Matthew Turner wrote for iNews UK.

Logan Lucky is also the movie that brought Steven Soderbergh out of retirement. A director highly interested in the process of making movies, the Ocean’s Eleven director is now giving not just Daniel Craig, but also Adam Driver and Channing Tatum, opportunities to show that they can play a range of characters.

Check out Daniel’s physical transformation to play Joe Bang in the new film.

A whole lotta heist with a whole lotta hunk. #LoganLucky is now playing:

The 49-year-old actor showing his acting chops isn’t the only good promotion that is going for the next James Bond movie. The latest news is that Beyonce is getting roped into writing and singing the next 007 theme song. After the success that Adele had with “Skyfall”, it looks like Beyonce also wants a piece of the pie.

“This is the only project she is remotely interested in right now,” a source told Metro. “The two spoke before Bey’s first meeting with film bosses and Adele told her how co-writing and performing a Bond theme gave her an amazing career hike.”

.@DailyMailUK reports that Beyoncé is in talks to record the James Bond theme song set for release in 2019!

Not that Beyonce needs a career hike, she is always looking for avenues to take her work into new places. The last time she collaborated on a theme song was for Fifty Shades, doing a rendition of “Crazy in Love”.

Of course, the producers of James Bond movies are dying to sign a deal with her.

“Not many of the themes have been as successful – but there are tens of millions of Beyonce fans out there,” a senior executive for Hollywood studio MGM said. “To tie-up a deal with Beyonce for a theme song for Daniel’s fifth appearance as 007 would really be the icing on the cake.”

It is interesting that Daniel Craig agreed to come back as James Bond. Last year, according to Esquire, he made news by saying that he would “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than continue being the secret agent.

Looks like getting a break to play other characters helped him change his mind!

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]