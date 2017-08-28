Kathy Griffin Ends Her Friendship With Anderson Cooper Over Trump Photo Scandal

Kathy Griffin says she is no longer friends with Anderson Cooper, but she may want to tell him about it. Griffin and Cooper were close friends for 17 years — so close that Kathy also called Anderson’s mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, a personal pal — but it all went out the window after the comedian posted a controversial severed headshot of Donald Trump. Cooper didn’t immediately jump up to support Griffin, and now the comic says she is done with the CNN anchor for good.

In an interview with the Cut, Kathy Griffin revealed that while Anderson has said they are still friends, she cut ties with him due to his lack of support in the aftermath of the photo scandal. Kathy Griffin said that while Anderson recently told Bravo host Andy Cohen that they are still friends, she was deeply hurt by his silence after the scandal. According to Griffin, it took Cooper two months to reach out to her via text — this, after he publicly denounced her joke —

and by that time, she was done.

In the immediate aftermath of the scandal, Kathy Griffin was fired from CNN, where she co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for the past 10 years with Anderson. At that same time, Cooper slammed Griffin’s inappropriate joke, saying he was “appalled” by the “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate” photo of the president.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Griffin told the Cut that while four of Anderson’s CNN colleagues reached out to offer her private support after the scandal, she didn’t hear from her longtime friend until August 10. But two weeks before that, Anderson appeared on on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and claimed he was still friends with Kathy.

“Yeah, we’re still friends, and look I said what I said about — I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back,” Cooper told Cohen.

A source told the Cut that while Anderson Cooper was “shocked and upset by the photo” and was not ready to talk to her personally about it, he still considered her to be a friend. Unfortunately, Kathy Griffin does not feel the same way.

Kathy Griffin publicly apologized after posting the shocking beheading photo of Donald Trump, which she posted as a joke. In a teary-eyed video apology, Kathy admitted that she went entirely too far with the disturbing image, which was reportedly seen by Trump’s 11-year-old son, Barron. While Griffin removed the photo and asked for forgiveness, it lives on forever on social media.

