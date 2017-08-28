Kailyn Lowry Claims Chris Lopez Is A Great Dad To Their New Baby, Despite Their Messy Split

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may not be dating but they are doing their best to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship for their son.

During a new interview, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her current relationship with her former boyfriend, who was alongside her earlier this month when she welcomed her third son, and revealed that while their relationship was extremely inconsistent during her pregnancy, they have since made amends.

“There were periods where we didn’t talk, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t care about his child. It was more about him and I,” she explained to Radar Online on August 28, also revealing that Lopez is a great dad.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed in February of this year that she was pregnant and noted on Twitter that she and the father of her third child were no longer dating. Then, in the months that followed, Lowry was forced to endure her pregnancy alone and prepared herself to become a single mother of three.

While Kailyn Lowry remains single, Chris Lopez has reportedly stepped up and is being a good father to their baby boy. At the same time, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin have both stepped up with their sons, as they’ve done for years, and are doing what they can to lighten Lowry’s load at home as she adjusts to life with a newborn.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest boy, 7-year-old Isaac, with Jo Rivera, and her middle son, 3-year old Lincoln, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating in 2016 after Lowry announced the end of her marriage to Javi Marroquin in May 2016. Then, just a short time after Lowry discovered she was pregnant, they called it quits and remained on the outs for several months.

Their new baby arrived in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, August 5.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

