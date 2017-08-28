RHONY Luann de Lesseps is speaking out to Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen about when she knew her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino was over. Many fans believe that it was a number of things that finally pushed Luann over the edge, but the former Countess is describing one moment in particular that made her say “that’s it.” Even though the RHONY star had said that she still has affection for D’Agostino, her words now sound more like someone who is angry and disappointed. The Andy Cohen Bravo interview with Luann will air September 6.

The marriage of Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino ended after the Real Housewives of New York reunion was shot. At the reunion, Luann still insisted she was happy and thrilled to be Mrs. D’Agostino, and that Tom wasn’t cheating on her. When Andy Cohen and other Bravo execs heard about Luann and Tom’s separation they were reportedly angry that Luann acted as if nothing was wrong during the three part reunion. Sources close to Cohen thought they were going to have to reshoot at least part of the RHONY reunion.

“They are going to have to re-shoot. Otherwise, the reunion shows will seem hopelessly out-of-date with Luann talking about how much she loves her husband and how they are working out their problems.”

We made it! ???? #Friday #happyhour ????#tgif #friyay #happy #rose #sag #summer #friends A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

RHONY Luann de Lesseps said that the final straw was reading about things in the press that Tom was doing (things she confirmed) with former girlfriends. Luann sat down at her home with Bravo’s Andy Cohen to let fans know what happened to her seven-month marriage in her own words.

“It was like the week before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people, and I didn’t know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press. That for me was the final straw, I can’t do this anymore.”

The chat with Andy Cohen, called Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps, will tell fans what was on Luann’s mind then and now. And yes, Andy Cohen will ask RHONY Luann about those reports that she slapped Tom D’Agostino at an NYC restaurant, reports that she initially denied.

“I didn’t slap him, what I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment, and you know, I was hurt about something so I just wanted his attention and I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”

Luann is confirming what started out as a passionate, exciting relationship turned into something very different.

My loves ????❤️????#son #Mom #daughter #family is everything #happiness #momlife #love #home A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

But just as RHONY Luann is getting her chance to talk to Andy Cohen about her failed marriage, cast mate Sonja Morgan wants people to know that Tom D’Agostino is hurt too. Sonja had second-hand news about how D’Agostino is doing, and she says she hears he’s not taking the split as well as Luann.

“A friend of mine saw Tom and said that he did not look well. I can confirm, so he is emotionally hurt.”

Tom D’Agostino’s rep released a statement that he and Luann are on good terms.

“He and Luann are being supportive and kind to each other.”

But Luann is now tagging her posts on Instagram #Blindersoff

Will you watch the Andy Cohen Real Housewives of New York interview with Luann de Lesseps called Watch What Happens Live One-on-One with Luann de Lesseps?

[Featured Image by Bravo]