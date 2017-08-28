Selena Gomez’s Instagram Hacked, Account Posts Naked Photos Of Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to be hacked. The “Fetish” singer’s Instagram account was immediately deactivated on Monday afternoon after hackers posted nude photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

However, aside from the NSFW photos, things were made even worse with the post’s offensive caption.

“LOOK AT THIS LIL N**GA SHRIMPY,” it read alongside Instagram handles of the names of the hackers.

The three photos show a fully naked Bieber as he heads into the pool. These are the same images that were published after the “Sorry” singer was caught skinny dipping outside his private villa in Bora Bora.

The hackers in question also changed the name on Gomez’s account from Selena to “Islah Gomez,” but it didn’t take long for her team to handle the situation. Not only was the photo online for less than six minutes, but her account was quickly put on lockdown. As of right now, the account is up again.

Considering Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram (with over 125 million followers and counting), who knows how many people caught a glimpse of the pic. Fans were shocked by the post, as many took to Twitter to voice their confusion.

“Someone hacked Selena Gomez’s IG that has 125m followers and posted Justin Bieber’s nudes. Savage,” wrote one user.

Another tweeted out, “Did I just get an Instagram notification of Selena Gomez sharing Justin Bieber naked pics.”

However, we’re in the era of screen shots, so you can see the NSFW photo here.

Both Gomez and Bieber have yet to respond to the hack, however, JB did reveal that the photos made him feel “super violated” back when they were first leaked online.

“Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked,” he told Access Hollywood in 2015. “Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

As you may already know, Gomez and Bieber have a long, dramatic history together. Their relationship has been on-again off-again ever since 2010, with the two officially ending their romance in 2016 after Gomez reportedly called Bieber out for cheating on her.

Since then, Gomez has moved on with Bella Hadid ex, The Weeknd. The couple has been together since January, and they genuinely seem the happiest they both have ever been. The two made their official red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala 2017, where they could not keep their love to themselves.

Bieber, on the other hand, has been romantically involved with everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Sofia Richie. Last year, he was even linked to Kourtney Kardashian for a little while.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]