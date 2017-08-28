‘Vanderpump Rules’ News: Brittany Cartwright’s Sister-In-Law’s Sketchy Past Revealed

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have a new show together called Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. It turns out that Brittany Cartwright’s sister-in-law has a pretty sketchy past that nobody knew about until now. Radar Online shared the details about what Melisha Stephens Cartwright was arrested for in her past.

When Brittany’s sister-in-law was just 18, she was convicted in a fraud case. It was for “engaging in a criminal syndicate to commit theft of money through the manufacture, forgery, possession and negotiation of checks and other financial documents.” There are a few more details out that explain what she did, though. Melisha actually tried to cash two checks that were fake and had a forged letter in her possession as well.

There were nine other people listed in this, so it wasn’t just Melisha, and she did end up pleading guilty to the charges. She only ended up being convicted on two charges. Brittany Cartwright’s sister-in-law got five years in jail on one count of possessing a fraudulent check and one year behind bars for having a false letter. It turns out that she wasn’t supposed to have to go to jail and was going to do probation instead, but wasn’t able to pay her fine, which was $9,900 and she was supposed to pay it at $100 a month.

Brittany’s sister-in-law got credit for 26 days she had been in jail, but it seems to be unknown exactly how much time she had to spend behind bars. So far, Brittany has never addressed any of this on the show. Her sister-in-law is now pregnant and seems to be doing great. They got married back in 2013 and seem to be doing great.

The Inquisitr shared back in 2016 that Jax Taylor actually gave Brittany’s brother $12,000 to help them to get the IVF treatments done so that she could get pregnant. More than likely, you will see Brittany’s entire family on this new show that is about Jax and Brittany spending time in Kentucky.

Half a million ???? Wow!! Thanks so so much for all of the love and support. I hope you all tune in on August 23rd at 9pm to see my beautiful KY home ???? I feel so amazing being here and spending time with my family and friends. I truly am so blessed. ???? A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear about Melisha Stephens Cartwright’s history? Are you surprised that this is just now coming out? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky on Sundays on Bravo.

???? A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Stringer/Getty Images]