First Look At Trains For Slinky Dog Dash In Toy Story Land At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Land Online

It won’t be until next summer that Toy Story Land is going to open its gates to guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but we are getting more and more sneak peeks at what is to come. It was just about a month ago that the full track had been completed for the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and Disney presented that information on their own. Now, a picture has leaked online of the new trains that are heading for that track and they are awesome.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed at the beginning of August that the entire track for the Slinky Dog Dash was completed. All of the pieces had been laid into place and connected and it made Toy Story Land’s progress come along quite nicely.

Since then, all has been somewhat quiet, but that is to be expected for a land that isn’t going to open until sometime in the summer of 2018. Work is continuing on, though, and it is obvious that things are moving forward at a pretty nice pace and the Internet is a great way to keep up with it all.

On Monday afternoon, a photo appeared online that showed one of the roller coaster trains for the Slinky Dog Dash as it was heading to its new home.

Everyone has to admit that it looks really cool even though the pic isn’t overly clear. It shows that guests truly are going to hop aboard a Slinky Dog and race around “Andy’s Backyard” once the new land is completed and opened next year.

According to WDWNT, the official images from Disney are set to be released this week once the trains are on the track. That is likely why the trains were brought over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is to prepare everything for their official unveiling.

Not only is the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster rising high into the air at Toy Story Land, but the trains for the attraction are heading down the highways. It is interesting that no-one thought to cover the trains with tarps or anything, but it works out good for the fans who have now been given a glimpse of what is to come. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is becoming a very different place and before too long, it may even have a different name.

