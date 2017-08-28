Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Are Still Living Together: Is A Divorce Looming?

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are reportedly still living together.

While divorce rumors continue to swirl regarding the Teen Mom OG couple’s potential split, Ryan Edwards’ wife spoke out against a recent report that suggested the reality dad had moved out of their shared home in Tennessee.

“Ryan has not moved out,” Mackenzie Standifer confirmed to Radar Online on August 28.

Days ago, an insider told the Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Ryan Edwards had fled their home after news of his allegedly inappropriate behavior online hit the web. As fans of Teen Mom OG may recall, Ryan Edwards was accused of having a Tinder account and attempting to hook up with other women just weeks ago. However, when it comes to plans for divorce, Standifer said that she and Ryan Edwards have none.

A clerk for the Hamilton County Circuit Court also confirmed to Radar Online that Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer had not yet filed for divorce.

Earlier this month, Radar Online broke the news of Ryan Edwards’ alleged Tinder account, revealing that after trying to get racy photos and videos from the women he was reportedly communicating with, he sent inappropriate photos to one of the ladies.

Ryan Edwards also reportedly said that while he is married, he still likes to “have a little fun.”

After reportedly catching Ryan Edwards in the act, Mackenzie Standifer allegedly sent one of the women a message and said that she was at fault since she continues to send messages to a married man.

While there were reportedly other women who came forward and claimed to have had conversations with Ryan Edwards on Tinder, Radar Online was unable to verify their claims. Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards told the outlet that he is married and seemingly denied the allegations against him.

Ryan Edwards married Mackenzie Standifer during the finale episode of Teen Mom OG Season 6B earlier this summer.

Ryan Edwards and his family have reportedly begun filming the seventh season of Teen Mom OG with their co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney, and Farrah Abraham.

