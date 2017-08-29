Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Katy Perry Grammy Diss

On Sunday, Taylor Swift debuted “Look What You Made Me Do” and in less than 24 hours, the single became the No. 1 trending video on YouTube, reaching over 50 million views, according to E! News. In the video, Taylor Swift made one thing clear — the old Taylor Swift is dead. But, who killed Taylor? Well, in “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor leaves a ton of clues as to why she has been forced to become ruthless and is taking no prisoners.

In the video, Taylor seemed to throw some major shade at Katy Perry’s musical accomplishments— or lack there of. Taylor drives a golden Lambo (similar to the golden Lambo Perry had in her music video) and crashes it head on into a pole.

Swift, looking a lot like Katy Perry, from the faded lavender hair, hot pink lipstick, and leopard print fur coat, is less concerned with the crash and more concerned with posing for the paparazzi, whose snapping photos of the wreck.

A gaudy looking Taylor Swift lies in the car’s driver’s seat, clutching onto a single Grammy in the midst of the car wreck. This is a pretty serious diss seeing as Katy Perry has been nominated for a total of 13 Grammys and has not received a single one.

In the car next to a Katy Perry-esque Swift, a leopard wears a collar with the number “13” dangling as a charm.

As for Swift’s 19 Grammy nominations, Taylor has been awarded 10 Grammys altogether.

Upon accepting her 2016 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her album, 1989, Swift marched up to the podium and without mentioning his name, seemed to have directed a few passionate words at Kanye West.

“As the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys twice, I wanna say to all the young women out there: There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame, but if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you’ll know that it was you and the people who love you that put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

Just last year, Taylor was nominated for six Country Music Association Awards, including the top honor of Entertainer of the Year, which she’s won twice. Taylor was also the youngest recipient of that award, as she was only 20-years-old when she received them.

The video for Taylor’s “Look What You Made Me Do” has already smashed records, becoming 2017’s most-viewed music video in such a short time span, according to Variety.

At its peak, the video was attracting a massive 3 million views per hour, surpassing both the year’s biggest musical debut (the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber — 22 million views in 24 hours) and Adele’s “Hello,” which logged 27 million in that time frame in 2015.

In the video, Taylor also addressed her beef with Kanye West, which dates back to 2009. The clash started at the MTV Video Music Awards when West leaped onstage to interrupt Swift’s acceptance speech.

On June 24, 2016, Kanye released his “Famous” music video featuring a nude Taylor Swift replica. Taylor Swift has spoken in the past about how she’s uncomfortable with showing too much skin, not even wanting to expose her belly button.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, joined the feud in 2016 when a quote appeared in a GQ profile of Kim Kardashian stating that Kanye not only called Taylor for approval of the entire line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous/Godd**n, I made that b**** famous,” but she captured their call on video.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Think Taylor Swift's Diss Track Is 'Pathetic': Source https://t.co/is71kbD7rY — People (@people) August 28, 2017

However, the Snapchat video revealed Kanye talking to Swift only about the first part of the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.” A perplexed Taylor laughed and said she guesses it was a compliment. Kanye continued on in the video discussing their friendship and how he doesn’t want to offend Swift.

In the beginning of “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor sings, “I don’t like your tilted stage,” with many assuming she was referencing Kanye West’s flying stage from his “Saint Pablo” tour.

Kanye West brings ‘Saint Pablo’ tour, floating stage and all, to Oakland https://t.co/NsMC4tDpsF pic.twitter.com/6RdzEubL8c — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) October 23, 2016

At the end of the video, Swift stands in line dressed in some of her most memorable outfits from her most popular music videos. It was during this sequence that Taylor referenced Kanye West, who attempted to shred the songstress’s “reputation.”

reputation magazines Vol.1 & Vol. 2 Target exclusive. Nov. 10. Pre-order now. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

One of Taylor’s former selves asks, “What’s with that b****?” Which is a reference to a lyric in Kanye’s “Famous.” Taylor’s shy 2009 VMA-self chimed in with, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.” This was Swift’s Instagram response to Kim’s leaked Snapchat video.

This song is the first single off Swift’s album, Reputation. Fans of Taylor Swift are eager to find out who the 27-year-old singer will call out next.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]