Josiah Duggar Celebrates 21st Birthday By Not Drinking Or Courting, Reboots Instagram & Flies With Jana’s Twin

Josiah Duggar turned 21 today. This age is a big one for all Americans, as it means that they can start purchasing and drinking alcohol. Knowing that he comes from a strict and religious family means that he will not be celebrating his 21st birthday in the traditional way. Instead, it looks like Josiah took his birthday as an opportunity to reboot his Instagram, fly with his brother, and enjoy his life free from courting girls.

Just a week ago, Josiah came back into the spotlight for the short period he courted Marjorie Jackson. Considering that his younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, got married at 19, it seemed likely that he also was headed down the aisle. However, the couple broke up just a few months after getting together, and they did not give a clear explanation on how the split came about. He also “deleted all photos of Marjorie from his Instagram,” which suggested that it may not have been a cordial end.

The 21-year-old Duggar explained on Counting On the reason behind going separate ways with his ex-girlfriend.

“Marjorie and I had a good time together. We were just trying to follow God’s lead on everything,” Josiah said, according to the Hollywood Gossip. “She didn’t feel that it was the right timing then, so we called it quits for a bit.”

Just because he isn’t courting doesn’t mean that he isn’t living a full life. The pictures his family posted pictures for his birthday revealed some details about the 21-year-old Duggar. Not only does he enjoy flying like Jana Duggar’s twin, John David, he also seems to have an extraordinary love for pizza.

Jana Duggar’s fraternal twin, John David, is an accomplished pilot. In fact, rumor has it that he rarely spends time at home because he divides his time “between pilot training classes in Mississippi and courting in the Lone Star State,” according to the Hollywood Gossip.

Jinger Duggar, who recently got married in November, let out a little hint about his relationship status.

“I guess people say that I know the most about John’s relationship status,” she said, according to In Style Magazine. “My answer to that, the info I know, is ask John. It’s true. My lips are sealed.”

While it is possible that Josiah is following his brother’s footsteps, he also has passions of his own. He is known as the filmmaker and photographer of the family, having started his own Instagram page much earlier than his siblings.

For the eclipse, Josiah captured the beauty of the moon aligning with the sun for his Instagram followers.

Here's what the eclipse looked like from Tontitown! A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Many of his followers remarked just how “cool” and “awesome” that he was able to capture the eclipse from his home town.

“Woah! That’s the best one I’ve seen!” a fan commented.

Just a day before his birthday, he also posted a picture by the lake, suggesting that he will be making more frequent Instagram posts.

Lake day! ???? A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

[Featured Image by Josiah Duggar/Instagram]