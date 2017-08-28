’90 Day Fiance’ News: Anfisa Gets A New Job, Back With Jorge

Everyone saw Anfisa and Jorge on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? last night. The couple talked about how they are done and moving on. Now, In Touch Weekly has revealed that Anfisa Arkhipchenko finally has a job. Last night on the show, she was asked why she didn’t work, and she said that Jorge didn’t want her to work, but he denied that this claim was true.

Anfisa is going to be working because she is now signed with a talent agent. This, of course, has everyone wondering a bit more if she married Jorge for the right reasons. Jorge admitted that part of the reason he fell in love with her was because of her looks. She said if she had met a man with more money, she might have gone with them if they treated her right.

During the show, Anfisa and Jorge shared that they were over and moving on. Now, it looks like that isn’t the case at all. Anfisa announced that they both signed with DWE Talent Management. This is who manages Scott Disick, and everyone knows that he is constantly doing club appearances and gigs, so maybe Anfisa and Jorge will start getting jobs like this soon.

It also looks like Anfisa and Jorge are back together, too. They seemed to be done, but now they are going to be working together and appear to have worked through their issues. Of course, nobody knows if this will last or not, though. If Jorge is bringing in more money, that might make Anfisa want to stick around.

This big three-part special for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was filmed a while back, so it looks like their relationship status has changed since then. They may give an update at the very end of the last reunion show, but nobody knows for sure.

???? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that 90 Day Fiance stars Jorge and Anfisa are back together again? Do you feel like they can make it work? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC. There are two more weeks of drama left for these couples.

Good night ???? A post shared by Anfisa (@anfisa.nava) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

[Featured Image by Anfisa/Instagram]