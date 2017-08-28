What West Wing Advisers Call Ivanka Trump Behind Her Back, And When She May Leave Washington

An insightful, in-depth report about Ivanka Trump just published pulls back the curtain to get a behind-the-scenes look at what Washington elites really think of the first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner. The married couple are senior aides to President Donald Trump and have been largely criticized for stepping into roles they have zero experience with whatsoever. An article with several anonymous, highly-placed sources in Washington, D.C. spilling lurid details on how a good number of White House insiders view Ivanka and Jared, and it’s not a pretty picture. It’s also revealed what name West Wing advisers call Ivanka Trump behind her back, and when she and Jared may leave Washington.

Vanity Fair is getting a lot of attention for the piece written about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, with sources from West Wing advisers to personal friends of the couple bashing their status in the political realm.

One of the main topics of discussion brought up was about that moment Ivanka Trump was allowed to sit in her father’s place at the G-20 Summit in Germany. The photo of her wearing a pale pink dress sitting at the U.S. president’s seat drew swift criticism and viewed as the ultimate in nepotism. A former Trump adviser divulged how that went over among even the Trump loyalists.

“Excuse me,” said the former adviser. “This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal.”

The report noted in that quote that “princess royal” is what some West Wing advisers call Ivanka Trump, “but never to her face.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were awestruck at the immense power of their positions in Washington at the beginning, but have since discovered it’s not as easy as they thought it would be. They’ve had to contend with opposition head-on and fight against those who disapprove of them. As a result, a source described as a “well-connected strategist in New York” claims the two will move out of Washington at the end of the 2018 school year. Another person claims the couple weren’t planning that far in advance, however. An “influential Republican donor” thinks Ivanka and Jared will move back to New York when they can no longer see themselves working in the Trump administration.

“When they decide it’s more important to protect their own and their children’s reputations than it is to defend their indefensible father’s, that’s a sign the end is near,” said the donor.

Jared Kushner can allegedly be difficult, with one source citing an argument he had with former chief of staff, Reince Priebus. When Priebus asked Kushner what’s new with his team at Cordish and Liddell, a source who allegedly overheard the conversation said Kushner replied, “Reince, we aren’t getting paid. What the f**k do you care?”

Ivanka can be “cold” to White House staffers, according to a former adviser. This is especially the case for staffers who oppose her father. She’ll be “charming,” but issue a “cutting remark” to one of them in front of her father.

One former White House staffer said to be from a previous administration voiced in the Vanity Fair report that Washington would be better off without Ivanka and Jared.

“There’s nothing more obstructive and distracting and unhelpful than to have a bunch of stupid apolitical family members calling all the shots,” the former staffer remarked.

A Washington veteran is dismayed at how Jared and Ivanka have swooped into town without any clue over how to “behave.” As outsiders in politics, they never took the necessary steps to get their feet before going all in. The source says that the couple doesn’t possess the “self-awareness” of understanding this. The Washington veteran continues that the “off-putting” thing about Ivanka and Jared is that they “do not grasp their essential irrelevance” because “they think they are special.”

The overall consensus is that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are oblivious to how they’re perceived and won’t last past the 18-month tenure most West Wing aides average. It’s revealed in the report that they both “habitually” remind people they intend to “outlast” that tenure.

