Angelina Jolie Spotted Out In Los Angeles With Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Does Shiloh Want To Be A Boy?

Angelina Jolie has been spending a ton of time with her two biological daughters, 11-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old Vivienne, in recent weeks.

As her other children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and 9-year-old Knox (the twin of Vivienne) remain unseen, the actress has been treating her two biological daughters to numerous shopping trips around Los Angeles.

During her latest outing with Shiloh and Vivienne, a make-up free Angelina Jolie strolled beside her two blonde children as they visited a local ice cream parlor on Sunday afternoon. On August 28, the Daily Mail shared photos of the group with readers and noted that the women were joined by some friends.

In the images, Angelina Jolie was dressed as she typically does in a long, baggy black dress, big black sunglasses, and sandals. As for her kids, they appeared much more casual in T-shirts and flip-flops.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been estranged for nearly a year and recently faced what would have been their third wedding anniversary. However, while there have been ongoing rumors in regard to the couple’s potential reconciliation in recent months, Jolie and Pitt are seemingly keeping their distance as they continue to co-parent their six children.

In recent months, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s oldest daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — who was born just one year after the couple confirmed their relationship after months of rumors regarding an on-set affair between them amid Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston — has been facing allegations of an impending gender change.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt haven’t commented on a possible gender change for their daughter, who is just 11-years-old at this time, Jolie did tell Vanity Fair years ago that she and Pitt had to chop off Shiloh’s hair because she wants to be a boy.

“She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers,” Angelina Jolie continued of Shiloh’s style, according to a report by E! News in June of 2010.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year after just two years of marriage, and in the months since, she and Pitt have been sharing custody of their six kids.

That said, as Angelina Jolie continues to step out with their brood, the children have yet to be seen with their father since the breakup.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]