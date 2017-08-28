WWE Legend Praises Roman Reigns, Insults Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura

The WWE has changed a great deal over the past 20 years. At one time, it was all about the look of the stars, with fans wanting to see larger-than-life superheroes in the ring battling monsters. No one cared if the wrestlers were any good in the ring or if they were good characters. They just wanted to see real-life superheroes battling evil men.

Sid Vicious names his top current WWE superstar

That was when Sid Vicious wrestled in the WWE. While Vicious was never as big as someone like Hulk Hogan or The Ultimate Warrior, he was cut from the same cloth, a giant man with a good look and a very limited skill set. In a recent interview with Hannibal TV, Vicious talked about the WWE today and mentioned who he considers the top talent in the promotion.

According to Sid Vicious, Roman Reigns is one of the WWE’s better talents. Vicious said that Roman Reigns has a good look and good energy. However, Psycho Sid didn’t just stop there and give Roman Reigns credit — he also chose to insult another current WWE superstar as well.

When saying that Roman Reigns is credible, he said that you should compare him to Kevin Owens. Sid then said that Owens is a “fat guy in a t-shirt.” According to Vicious, Roman Reigns is light years ahead of Kevin Owens.

Sid Vicious also rips Shinsuke Nakamura

Hearing Sid Vicious insult Kevin Owens was not surprising. He has always been similar to Scott Steiner when it comes to putting significance on a wrestler’s look over their actual talent levels. However, Sid then went off track and also ripped into Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura.

According to Vicious, guys like Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura prove that business in the WWE is bad right now. While he doesn’t like the look of Owens, it is unclear what he has against Nakamura, who is one of the top in-your-face fighters in the WWE.

When describing the WWE pushing Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura, Vicious said that business is bad or the WWE just doesn’t care anymore. Of course, it is also funny to note that in the same interview, Sid said that he thinks Jinder Mahal is doing “a good job” as the WWE world champion.

The 3 Rumored Matches for Roman Reigns at WWE's No Mercyhttps://t.co/ezs0salAhC pic.twitter.com/vbuvstLz1W — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) August 28, 2017

Sid Vicious actually wrestled Jinder Mahal years ago, but he has no memories of that match. However, if given his choice, Roman Reigns would be the biggest star in the WWE by far for Psycho Sid.

