Amanda Stanton Champions This Man For ‘Bachelor’ In What May Be Sly Dig Toward Josh Murray And Robby Hayes

Just who will be the next The Bachelor star? After the last Bachelor star, Nick Viall, announced on Friday that he and Amanda Grimaldi have ended their engagement and relationship, just about five months after viewers watched them get engaged on his season finale, the pressure may be on for the show’s producers to make sure that the next man they choose for the big role is truly ready for a serious relationship and marriage. One franchise alum who has someone in mind for the position and is publicly voicing her opinion is Amanda Stanton.

On Monday, Amanda, who is currently starring on the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise, posted a tweet that championed another franchise alum for The Bachelor. In what may be a slight dig towards her ex-fiance, Josh Murray, and her current love interest on the spin-off, Robby Hayes, Amanda explained in her tweet that this man would be great for the role because he has an actual job.

What led to Amanda’s tweet was actually a tweet from Ashley Iaconetti, who starred on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and then Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 with Amanda and Josh. On Sunday, Ashley tweeted that she thinks Chris Strandburg, a dentist who was a competitor on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, should be the next star of The Bachelor. Amanda noted that Chris has a great personality and is a kind, smart, and hot conversationalist, not to mention a doctor. Included in Ashley’s photo collage of Chris is one of him tending to a patient.

Guys, I really think @ChrisStrandburg should be the Bachelor. Great personality, kind, smart, hot AF, a conversationalist, a doctor… pic.twitter.com/cW9gXR3uph — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) August 28, 2017

Amanda voiced her agreement with Ashley’s pick. She pointed out that Chris “has a real job.”

Has a real job…. I'm with you! ???? — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) August 28, 2017

Several people responded to Amanda’s tweet by making a joke about Robby’s current job description of “social media influencer” on Bachelor in Paradise. One viewer, possibly noting how many of the men who appear on the franchise now are “personal trainers” or have dubious job descriptions, even gave her opinion that a requirement for future Bachelor stars is that they have a real job.

Ladies, are you not satisfied with jobs of bachelors over the years? Should that be a requirement for future seasons? — Lee Brown (@PapaBrown) August 28, 2017

Amanda Stanton met and got engaged to Josh Murray on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. They confirmed their split in January. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been allegations that Josh, as with former fiancee Andi Dorfman, was emotionally abusive to Amanda.

During his appearance on Andi’s Bachelorette season, Josh was described as a “former pro baseball player.” Prior to being a “social media influencer,” Amanda’s current love interest on the spin-off, Robby Hayes, was described as a “former competitive swimmer” during his run on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season.

In the beginning of the current Bachelor in Paradise season, Amanda said that she should have listened to people’s warnings to her about Josh. Last week’s episode showed Robby pursuing Amanda, but Amanda remained hesitant about jumping into another relationship so fast. Robby claimed that he was good friends with Josh and so, not wanting to hurt Josh’s feelings, said that they should just refer to him as “anonymous” in conversations. Robby commented that “anonymous” lost his chance with Amanda.

It remains to be seen whether Amanda and Josh embarked on a relationship and if they’re still dating, or perhaps even engaged, right now.

In an interview with Us Weekly about two weeks ago, Josh Murray commented about Amanda Stanton’s possible relationship with Robby Hayes. In a dig toward Amanda, Josh said that her relationship with Robby makes him feel good because that means he no longer has to deal with her craziness anymore. Josh also made sure to add that he moved on from their relationship a long time ago and that he’s dating himself.

“It makes me feel good because I don’t have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I’m not worried about that. I moved on a long, long time ago. I’m dating, I’m doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best.”

