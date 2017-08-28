Vicki Gunvalson Says She Never Tried To ‘Ruin’ Tamra Judge’s Family

Vicki Gunvalson says she never tried to destroy Tamra Judge’s family by speaking of a rumor about Eddie Judge being gay.

During a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said that while she may have repeated something she heard, it was Tamra Judge who kept the drama alive by continuing to talk about the allegation against her husband.

On August 25, Real Mr. Housewife shared excerpts from Vicki Gunvalson’s interview with Chicago Splash and revealed that the longtime reality star had also denied claims of trying to ruin Shannon Beador’s marriage to husband David.

As Vicki Gunvalson explained, Tamra Judge continued to give life to the rumor and then proceeded to play a victim. Meanwhile, Shannon Beador also spoke of Vicki Gunvalson’s claims against her husband, which alleged that David had been abusive towards her during their marriage.

“If they don’t want to draw attention to it, then why do they keep talking about it?” Vicki Gunvalson asked.

During the first few episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson’s co-star and former friend, Shannon Beador, took aim at her and blamed her for causing her to gain 40 pounds. As Beador revealed, the stress she and her family faced as a result of Gunvalson’s statements caused her to stress eat and gain weight.

Vicki Gunvalson used to be extremely close to Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador but since Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County saw her sticking by her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, amid her co-stars’ questions about his cancer diagnosis, their relationships have been strained.

While Judge and Beador continue to get closer to one another, Vicki Gunvalson has found a friend in Kelly Dodd, who joined the cast of the show during its 11th season.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

